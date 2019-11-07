International Development News
Saints' Payton expects RB Kamara to play vs. Falcons

  Reuters
  Updated: 07-11-2019 22:16 IST
  Created: 07-11-2019 22:08 IST
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is on track to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, coach Sean Payton announced Thursday. "I fully expect (Kamara) to be ready to play, and I thought he looked really good (Wednesday in practice)," Payton said as the Saints (7-1) return from their bye week to host the Falcons (1-7).

Kamara, 24, has been sidelined with separate knee and ankle injuries since New Orleans' 13-6 victory at Jacksonville on Oct. 13. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has rushed for 373 yards on 86 carries with one touchdown in six games this season. He also has 33 receptions for 276 yards and one score.

Fellow running back Latavius Murray has played well in Kamara's absence, rushing 48 times for 221 yards and three touchdowns in his last two games. He also had 14 catches for 86 yards and a score.

