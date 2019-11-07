International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-Rampaging Rohit leads India to series-levelling win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rajkot
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 22:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 22:37 IST
Cricket-Rampaging Rohit leads India to series-levelling win
India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma in action against Bangladesh (Photo/ BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

India captain Rohit Sharma celebrated his 100th Twenty20 International with a blistering 85 to help secure his team's series-levelling eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Rajkot on Thursday. Smarting from India's loss in Sunday's opening match in Delhi, Rohit put up a scintillating batting display as India overwhelmed their 154-run victory target with 26 balls to spare.

Earlier, the home captain elected to field as the game got underway at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium after cyclone Maha had weakened. Bangladesh's top order gave them a strong start with Liton Das, who made 29, enjoying a charmed life in the middle.

The opener was stumped off Yuzvendra Chahal but got a reprieve after replays confirmed wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant did not collect the ball behind the stumps, with part of his gloves jutting ahead of the line. The wicketkeeper nearly repeated the mistake when effecting a similar dismissal to send back Soumya Sarkar for 30 off Chahal.

Liton enjoyed a second life when Rohit dropped a skier but the batsman could not make the most of it and ran himself out. Mohammad Naim made 36 and captain Mahmudullah a breezy 30 down the order but Bangladesh could not capitalise on their strong start and posted 153-6.

Rohit, the second player after Shoaib Malik (111) of Pakistan to play 100 Twenty20 Internationals, returned to toy with the Bangladesh attack, hitting the seamers and spinners around the ground. The right-hander needed only 23 balls to reach his fifty and added 118 runs with Shikhar Dhawan, whose 31 looked laboured by comparison.

Rohit smashed half a dozen sixes in his 43-ball blitz, including three in a row off Mosaddek Hossain who bled 21 runs in his first over before he was promptly taken out of the attack. Aminul Islam ended the carnage when Rohit holed out in the deep but India's victory was a formality by then.

Nagpur hosts the third and final match of the series on Sunday.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian male cricketer to play 100 T20Is

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Man who killed Sehwag's relative held after police encounter in Delhi

A man, who allegedly killed a relative of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag in 2008, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in Delhi, officials said on Thursday. The accused, Darshan Dabas, was arrested on Wednesday. ...

Dates for submission of online applications for NTA exams extended for J-K, Ladakh candidates

The government has extended dates for submission of online application forms for the candidates of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for examinations to be conducted by the National Testing Agency NTA. The candidates of J and K and Ladakh have b...

Six robbers who targeted bank in Mumbai arrested

Six robbers, who had tried to loot a branch of ICICI Bank here and later fled with a laptop and some other items late last month, have been arrested, police said on Thursday. The incident had taken place in the early hours of October 28 at ...

Slovakia deputy speaker resigns over links to journalist murder suspect

Slovakias parliament deputy speaker resigned on Thursday over contacts with a businessman charged with ordering the murder of a journalist last year that sparked mass protests which ousted then Prime Minister Robert Fico. Martin Glvac, lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019