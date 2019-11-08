REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

If Novak Djokovic is to claim the year-end number ranking for a record-equaling sixth time he will have to do it the hard way at the ATP Finals next week in London. SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA

Russia denies tampering with lab data MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s sports minister said on Thursday that concerns raised over a vast bank of Russian doping data being scrutinized for possible abuses were of a purely technical nature and that the data had not been tampered with.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-EVE-PREVIEW-GOMES Everton's Gomes could return from ankle injury this season - Silva

(Reuters) - Everton midfielder Andre Gomes could make a return this season after undergoing successful ankle surgery following his horrific injury last weekend, manager Marco Silva said on Thursday. UPCOMING

SPORTS BOXING-KSI-PAUL/ (TV)

Boxing - YouTube celebrities KSI and Logan Paul hold news conference YouTube celebrities Olajide 'KSI' Olatunji and Logan Paul hold a news conference in Los Angeles ahead of their boxing rematch at the Staples Center.

7 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT GOLF-PRESIDENTS/ (TV)

Golf - Presidents Cup - Woods to name U.S. picks U.S. captain Tiger Woods will name his team for the upcoming Presidents Cup against Ernie Els' International team.

7 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Turkish Airlines Open Action from day two of the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya.

8 Nov CRICKET-T20-AUS-PAK/

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Third T20 Australia v Pakistan - Third T20 at Perth Stadium

8 Nov SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-BRH/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

8 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-RUS-BEL/ (PIX)

Soccer - EURO 2020 qualifier - Belgium to name squad Belgium name their squad for their last two Euro-2020 qualifiers away in Russia and home to Cyprus

8 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-NIR-NLD/ (PIX)

Soccer - EURO 2020 qualifier - Netherlands to name squad Netherlands name their squad for their last two Euro-2020 qualifiers away in Northern Ireland and home to Estonia

8 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP Finals - Media Day The eight players competing in the ATP Finals speak to the media at the 02 Arena in London. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini are the players to feature in the ATP's season-ending tournament.

8 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Manchester City.

8 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Liverpool

8 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT TENNIS-NEXTGEN/ (TV)

Tennis - Next Gen ATP Finals Action from the semi-finals of the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan.

8 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)