49ers sign K McLaughlin with Gould ailing

The San Francisco 49ers signed Chase McLaughlin to a contract with fellow kicker Robbie Gould nursing a strained quad, the team announced Thursday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier on Thursday that the injury is not considered long term for Gould, who is expected to sit out as the 49ers (8-0) host the Seattle Seahawks (7-2) on Monday night in Santa Clara, Calif.

Signed to a two-year, $10.5 million deal in July, Gould has made just 13 of 20 field-goal attempts to go along with a perfect 26-for-26 effort on extra-point tries. Gould, 36, led the NFL in field-goal percentage (97.1) last season.

The 49ers waived offensive tackle Sam Young to make room for McLaughlin, who made 6 of 9 field-goal attempts from Weeks 5-8 while filling in for the Los Angeles Chargers. The 23-year-old made all seven extra-point attempts. Young played in four games with San Francisco this season. The 32-year-old has made 92 appearances (21 starts) in his career with the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and 49ers.

