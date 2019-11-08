International Development News
Cowboys WR Cooper avoids serious knee injury

  Reuters
  Dallas
  Updated: 08-11-2019 02:33 IST
  Created: 08-11-2019 02:30 IST
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper expects to return to practice Friday after MRI results showed no serious damage to his left knee, according to multiple reports. Cooper missed practice Thursday, but later told reporters his injury is "manageable" and that he hopes to play Sunday night when the Cowboys (5-3) host the Minnesota Vikings (6-3) in Arlington, Texas.

Cooper, who had the MRI on Wednesday, sustained the injury last week in practice and aggravated it in Monday's 37-18 victory over the New York Giants. He has a contusion, per the reports. The 25-year-old Cooper, who also has dealt with foot, ankle and quadriceps injuries this season, had four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Giants.

Cooper leads the team in catches (42), receiving yards (701) and receiving scores (six) this season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has 320 receptions for 4,609 yards with 31 touchdowns in 69 career games with the Cowboys and Raiders since being selected by Oakland with the fourth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.

