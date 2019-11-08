International Development News
Development News Edition

Reid Ryan, Nolan Ryan out of key positions with Astros

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 03:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 03:12 IST
Reid Ryan, Nolan Ryan out of key positions with Astros
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Houston Astros shook up the front office on Thursday, removing Reid Ryan as team president of business operations and installing the owner's son in the role. Later in the day, Hall of Fame member Nolan Ryan -- Reid's father -- said he was vacating his position as executive adviser to the team.

The younger Ryan, who assumed the team president job in May 2013, instead was given the title of "executive advisor, business relations." In a team statement, the Astros said the change would give Ryan "more opportunities to focus on his other business ventures while remaining an important part of the Astros organization." Taking his spot will be Jared Crane, the son of Astros owner Jim Crane, the team said.

Ryan, who turns 48 on Nov. 21, founded teams at Triple-A Round Rock and Double-A Corpus Christi and remains the owner of the Round Rock team, the Astros' affiliate. He also is a founding board member of R Bank, a Texas community bank. "Jim Crane has been a great owner for the city of Houston, and I thank him for the opportunity to lead the Houston Astros organization," Ryan said in a statement. "Thank you to the many employees, fans, and partners that have supported this team during my tenure as president. Baseball is about bringing joy to people's lives and I take pride in knowing that we have made so many memories for our fans. While my role has changed, I will remain with the Astros and look forward to another great season in 2020."

But Nolan Ryan, who sat behind home plate at Minute Maid Park during every game of the Astros' postseason run, won't remain. "I will not be back with the club and will leave it at that," Ryan, who pitched for the Astros from 1980-88, wrote in a text message to Mark Berman, sports director of the Fox affiliate in Houston.

The Astros won the American League pennant but lost the World Series to the Washington Nationals in seven games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.8 quake hits northwestern Iran -USGS

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The epicenter of the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.0 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC, was located 83 km 52 m...

PREVIEW-Boxing-YouTubers KSI and Paul trade barbs ahead of rematch

YouTube celebrities Olajide KSI Olatunji and Logan Paul both predicted victory in their bout in Los Angeles this weekend as they appeared at a news conference on Thursday that ended with the fighters shoving each other.The online personalit...

Early Mozart manuscript to go on sale in Paris

An original score of two minutes composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart when he was just 16 are to be put up for auction in Paris later this month, Sothebys said on Thursday. The asking price for the handwritten score dating from 1772 has been...

REFILE-Wanted: Artists to live and work in Lagos, Nigeria

An artist who was born in Britain and raised in Nigeria has announced plans for a programme to get painters, sculptors and other creatives living and working together in the West African nations commercial capital Lagos. Yinka Shonibare - a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019