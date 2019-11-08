International Development News
Blues lose F Steen for at least four weeks

The St. Louis Blues placed Alexander Steen on injured reserve Thursday, one day after the forward suffered a sprained left ankle in a game against the Edmonton Oilers. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said Steen will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Steen was injured in a collision with Edmonton's Alex Chiasson late in the second period of Wednesday's game. He was helped off the ice by teammates and a trainer. Armstrong said Steen has returned to St. Louis. The reigning Stanley Cup champion Blues, who have won six in a row, complete a four-game road trip on Saturday against the Calgary Flames.

Steen, 35, has five assists in 17 games this season for the Blues (11-3-3). He is in his 12th season with St. Louis and has 188 goals and 296 assists (484 points) in 727 games. Steen also spent three-plus seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs before being dealt to the Blues in 2008. Overall, he has 610 points (238 goals, 372 assists) in 980 games.

St. Louis recently lost All-Star forward Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder) for the rest of the regular season.

