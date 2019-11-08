International Development News
Trout wins seventh Silver Slugger

Mike Trout became the sixth outfielder to receive seven Silver Slugger Awards as the Los Angeles Angels center fielder headed the list of honorees announced Thursday. The Silver Slugger is given to the top offensive player at each position in both the American League and the National League. Three outfielders are selected from each league, regardless of whether they play left field, center field or right field.

The voting is done by major league managers and coaches. Trout, 28, has captured his seven Silver Sluggers in a span of eight years. The only other outfielders to receive the award at least seven times were Barry Bonds (12), Manny Ramirez (eight), Ken Griffey Jr. (seven), Vladimir Guerrero (seven) and Tony Gwynn (seven).

Trout topped the AL in on-base percentage (.438) and slugging percentage (.645) while hitting .291 with 45 homers and 104 RBIs. He missed most of the season's final month due to a foot ailment. The Atlanta Braves had three players win Silver Sluggers: outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., first baseman Freddie Freeman and second baseman Ozzie Albies.

Three teams had a pair of honorees: the AL champion Houston Astros (outfielder George Springer and third baseman Alex Bregman), the Boston Red Sox (outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Xander Bogaerts) and the Minnesota Twins (catcher Mitch Garver and designated hitter Nelson Cruz). The Silver Slugger for the top-hitting NL pitcher went to a player who ended the year in the AL: Zack Greinke. The right-hander hit .271 (13-for-48) with three homers and eight RBIs for the Arizona Diamondbacks before getting traded to the Astros on July 31.

SILVER SLUGGER WINNERS (number of career wins in parentheses)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

--Outfield: George Springer, Houston Astros (2); Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox (3); Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (7) --First base: Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians (1)

--Second base: DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees (1) --Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox (3)

--Third base: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros (1) --Catcher: Mitch Garver, Minnesota Twins (1)

--Designated hitter: Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins (3)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

--Outfield: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves (1); Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers (1); Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers (3) --First base: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves (1)

--Second base: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves (1) --Shortstop: Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies (2)

--Third base: Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals (2) --Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies (2)

--Pitcher: Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks (2)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

