International Development News
Development News Edition

Kroos urges improving Madrid to make up for patchy Liga start

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 09:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 09:36 IST
Kroos urges improving Madrid to make up for patchy Liga start
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Twitter (@realmadridfra)

Toni Kroos admits Real Madrid's players feel frustrated they have not used the inconsistency of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to establish a hefty lead in La Liga. Barca have already lost three games out of 11 this season while Atletico have managed only five wins from 12, with Real Sociedad sitting third after a surprisingly strong start.

But Madrid have not taken advantage. They missed out on the chance to go top last weekend by drawing at home to Real Betis, just after Barcelona were beaten by Levante and Atletico drew against Sevilla. Zinedine Zidane's side got back on track with an emphatic 6-0 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday, a morale-boosting win ahead of Saturday's visit to Eibar in La Liga.

"The last few games have been better," Kroos told AFP. "More and more players are coming into form which is good because at the start of the season only a few players were in form which made it difficult. "To be honest my feeling in the league is that we should be a few points clear by now. But we aren't and we have to keep fighting for that first place.

"You have to be frustrated because we have missed out but we are using that as motivation because we are still in contention. We can't change anything, we have to concentrate on our game. "We will focus on the others when we play them but we know when they lose points, it gives us a chance and we have to take our chance. We have to get some points ahead."

Madrid's thrashing of Galatasaray means they are virtually qualified from Group A and the victory also launched 18-year-old Rodrygo onto the international stage, after the Brazilian scored a hat-trick. He is the second-youngest player to hit a hat-trick in Champions League history behind Madrid's former striker Raul while his first two goals came before the seventh minute, making his the fastest brace ever in the competition.

- 'Great future' -

Rodrygo joined Madrid from Santos last summer in a 45-million euro deal and has been given his chance on the right of the front three, in the absence of the injured Gareth Bale. "It's impressive and I'm happy for him," Kroos said. "It's not just about the goals, he helps us in lots of ways. He works very hard on the flanks and he doesn't lose the ball.

"He is very mature for his age, not only in his game but off the pitch as well. I have no doubt these three goals will not change anything about his character." Kroos has found a new midfield partner too in recent weeks in Fede Valverde, the 21-year-old Uruguayan who has established himself ahead of Luka Modric in the starting line-up.

"He is amazing," Kroos said. "I really love this player. To come here is not easy and to play like he is at this age means he has a lot of quality. I'm sure he has a great future here for many years to come."

After Madrid face Eibar at Ipurua, Barcelona play at home to struggling Celta Vigo, who appointed Oscar Garcia coach on Wednesday after Fran Escriba was sacked earlier this week. Celta will be hoping to lift the mood, and Barca too, after they followed up their defeat by Levante with a goalless draw against Slavia Prague in front of a restless Camp Nou.

"We know that we need to give more, especially when we play at home," said Frenkie de Jong. "I can understand that when we're not winning at home, it's normal that people criticise. We're not running away from that, we know that we have a lot to improve." Atletico are also looking for a change in momentum as they host Espanyol on the back of three games without a win. "The first person responsible is me," said Atletico coach Diego Simeone, after Wednesday's 2-1 loss at Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Fixtures (all times GMT) Friday: Real Sociedad v Leganes (2000)

Saturday: Alaves v Real Valladolid (1200), Valencia v Granada (1500), Eibar v Real Madrid (1730), Barcelona v Celta Vigo (2000) Sunday:Mallorca v Villarreal (1200), Athletic Bilbao v Levante (1400), Atletico Madrid v Espanyol (1500), Getafe v Osasuna (1730), Real Betis v Sevilla (2000)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Former DGP Arvind Inamdar dead

Former Maharashtra director general of police Arvind Inamdar died at a private hospital here on Friday, a police official said. Inamdar 79 was undergoing treatment at the hospital since last week and breathed his last at 2.20 am, the offic...

Ayodhya verdict: UP to have two helicopters on standby for emergencies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said two helicopters will be on standby in Lucknow and Ayodhya as part of the security arrangements in the run-up to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Temple issue. Adityanath conveyed thi...

Avs erupt for 6 straight goals, hammer Preds

Joonas Donskoi had three goals for his first career hat trick, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche used a six-goal second period to beat the Nashville Predators 9-4 in Denver on Thursday night. The six ...

BJP should approach us only if they agree to CM post

BJP should approach us only if they agree to CM postfor Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019