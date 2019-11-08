The following are the top expected stories at 2110 hours:

India to host Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023 Lausanne, Nov 8 (PTI) India will host the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup from January 13 to 29, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced here on Friday.

Don't need muscles to hit sixes, even you can: Rohit to lanky Chahal Rajkot, Nov 8 (PTI) Swashbuckling Indian batsman Rohit Sharma says good timing, and not big muscles, is what is essential to hitting the kind of massive sixes that he strikes.

Give Pant time, he'll be fine: Ganguly By Tapan Mohanta

Kolkata, Nov 8 (PTI) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday firmly backed the struggling Rishabh Pant, calling the wicketkeeper-batsman a "superb player" who will mature slowly and do just fine.

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara has advised under-fire Rishabh Pant to keep things simple while batting as well as keeping if he wants to regain his lost confidence after a string of failures.

Doha, Nov 8 (PTI) Chinki Yadav secured India's 11th Tokyo Olympic quota in shooting with a career-best qualification score of 588 but could not win a medal at the 14th Asian Championship here on Friday.

By Nikhil Bapat Rajkot, Nov 8 (PTI) Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar feels tweakers have a huge role to play in T20 cricket even though they are most susceptible to being hit all over the park in the shortest format.

IPL Trade: Ravichandran Ashwin joins Delhi Capitals New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday joined the Delhi Capitals IPL franchise, traded for left-armer Jagadeesha Suchith, who took the senior player's place in Kings XI Punjab.

Satwik-Chirag enter semifinals of China Open Fuzhou (China), Nov 8 (PTI) The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty kept alive India's challenge at the China Open by progressing to the semifinals of the BWF World Tour Super 750 event here on Friday.

Mahmudullah blames batsmen for defeat in 2nd T20 Rajkot, Nov 8 (PTI) Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah blamed middle-order collapse as one of reasons behind his team's defeat in the second T20 here, saying the visitors failed to measure the momentum of the game while batting.

Nagal, Ramkumar confirm availability for Pakistan tie New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) India's best singles players Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan are set to be named in the Davis Cup squad for the tie against Pakistan after confirming their availability for the matches on November 29-30 at a neutral venue.

"Cold-blooded focus" helped CSK make successful comeback in 2018: N Srinivasan

Chennai, Nov 8(PTI): IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings made a successful comeback after a two-year ban because of the "cold-blooded focus" of its captain M S Dhoni and the team players, according to industrialist N Srinivasan, whose India Cements owns the franchise.

Santosh Rangnekar quits as BCCI CFO By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Indian Cricket Board's chief financial officer Santosh Rangnekar tendered his resignation on Friday, becoming the first high-profile executive of the CoA era to quit.

Chachoengsao (Thailand), Nov 8 (PTI) Ajeetesh Sandhu and SSP Chawrasia carded identical four-under 67 each to be Tied-third at the halfway stage of the Thailand Open on Friday.

Antalya (Turkey), Nov 8 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma fired a flawless eight-under 64 in the second round to rise to Tied-11 at the halfway stage of the Turkish Airlines Open golf tournament here on Friday.

Gurgaon, Nov 8 (PTI) India's Khalin Joshi will be bidding to become the first player to successfully defend his title when the ninth edition of the Panasonic Open India starts next week.

Bengaluru, Nov 8 (PTI) The Basketball Federation of India(BFI) has constituted a committee to investigateinto the alleged drunken brawl involving three top hoopsters, who are attending a training camp here.

Ridhima wins fourth title of season in Noida Noida, Nov 8 (PTI) Ridhima Dilawari lifted her fourth title of the season when she emerged winner at the 14th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Noida Golf Course on Friday.

