Ravens LB Fort agrees to contract extension
Baltimore Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort agreed to terms on a contract that extends through the 2021 season, the team announced Friday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team for Fort, who joined the Ravens in September.
Fort recorded two tackles in four games with the Philadelphia Eagles before being released. He has since collected 14 tackles and one sack in four games with the Ravens. The 29-year-old has 99 tackles and 4.0 sacks in 69 career games with the Cleveland Browns (2012), Seattle Seahawks (2014), Pittsburgh Steelers (2015-18), Eagles and Ravens.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray establishes a comfortable lead in Worli constituency
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray establishes a comfortable lead of 11,893 votes over NCP's Mane
Africa Investment Forum efforts to play transformative role in continent’s infrastructural projects
UPDATE 1-Forty of 46 grounded South African planes back in air
UPDATE 1-Fortum Q3 profit surges on higher power demand, hedging