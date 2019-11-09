International Development News
Development News Edition

Allen, Mayfield clash as Bills visit Browns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cleveland
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 00:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 00:12 IST
Allen, Mayfield clash as Bills visit Browns
Image Credit: Flickr

The Buffalo Bills visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in a meeting involving two quarterbacks picked in the top seven of the 2018 draft. Buffalo's Josh Allen and Cleveland's Baker Mayfield started as rookies and continue to grow, and get scrutinized, in their second years.

Few players have received the attention given to Mayfield, whose Browns (2-6) have not played up to the preseason hype that surrounded a seemingly talented, albeit young, team. Mayfield, 24, has completed 58.7 percent of his passes -- down from 63.8 last season -- and is tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jameis Winston for the league lead in interceptions (12).

"One, I'd say we're doing things a little differently than we had last year," Mayfield said Wednesday after being asked the difference between this year and last year. "Two, I think we've been able to point out it's all the little things." He was 27 of 42 for 273 yards, a touchdown and no picks in Sunday's 24-19 loss at Denver. It was the first game this season in which Mayfield did not throw an interception.

"I think for the most part, Baker played a pretty solid game against Denver," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. "Baker has a unique ability that most good quarterbacks have, like corners, is that they have short memories. They're not worried about the last play, they're just worried about the current one." Allen has helped the Bills (6-2) win three of their last four games, including a 24-9 home victory over the Washington Redskins on Sunday. He's completing 60.9 percent of his attempts, an improvement from last year's 52.8, with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has fumbled 10 times (three lost).

"He has improved in what we need, " Bills coach Sean McDermott said of Allen. "He's aware of the areas we need to build on as it relates to ball security." The Browns return home for the first time in three weeks. Usually, that's a good thing for a team -- but Cleveland is 0-3 at FirstEnergy Stadium this season.

Meanwhile, the Bills are 3-0 on the road this season, having beaten the New York Jets, New York Giants and the Tennessee Titans. Those opponents' combined record is 7-19. One factor contributing to Buffalo's success this season has been its proficiency in the red zone. The Bills lead the league with scoring a touchdown 71.4 percent of the time they advance within the opponents' 20-yard line.

"We understand that's where offenses gotta make their money, gotta make their hay," Allen said. Kitchens cited Buffalo's ability to run the ball in the red zone, giving extra credit to Allen.

"Their quarterback is able to scramble, pick up first downs there," Kitchens said. "Sometimes it's about picking up first downs in the red zone, and they've done an excellent job of that." Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon sustained a knee injury at Denver and has been ruled out.

But Cleveland's defense could get a boost if safety Damarious Randall, who missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, is able to play. Randall returned to limited practice Wednesday and is listed as questionable. The Browns are 18th overall (357.5 yards per game) in total defense, sixth (216.2) vs. the pass and 30th (141.3) against the run. The Bills' defense is third (296.3) overall and third (184.6) against the pass but 19th (111.6) vs. the run. They'll face a backfield that includes Nick Chubb (5.2 yards per carry) and Kareem Hunt, who returns from an eight-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

International e-wallet S Block Quantum Leap and Running Horses Films announce Bollywood collaboration

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict on Saturday, CJI starts clearing high profile cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Congress leaders to meet Saturday morning, ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Congress top brass would be meeting on Saturday morning to discuss its strategy in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court. Congress general secretary organization KC Venugopal said the meeting of the CWC would be held tomorrow...

Kuheli Chakraborty death case: Bengal Medical Council cancels registration of 3 doctors

The West Bengal Medical Council on Friday canceled the registration of three doctors after holding them guilty of negligence in treating a four-month-old baby who died at a hospital in April 2017. The baby was admitted to Apollo Gleneagles ...

Rockets land near Iraqi base hosting U.S. forces, no casualties -Iraqi military

A barrage of 17 rockets landed near a military base hosting U.S. forces in northern Iraq on Friday but caused no injuries or major material damage, an Iraqi military statement said.A security source said the rockets landed near the Qayyara ...

Kuheli Chakraborty death case: Bengal Medical Council cancels registration of 3 doctors

The West Bengal Medical Council on Friday canceled the registration of three doctors after holding them guilty of negligence in treating a four-month-old baby who died at a hospital in April 2017. The baby was admitted to Apollo Gleneagles ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019