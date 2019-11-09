Reports: Padres hire Rothschild as pitching coach

Former New York Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild will assume the same role with the San Diego Padres, according to multiple reports Friday. While the team did not confirm the move, longtime Padres pitching coach Darren Balsley told The San Diego Union-Tribune that his role is changing.

"I've been really fortunate," Balsley said Friday. "Hardly anybody hangs around 17 years in the same job. I've been treated with nothing but respect by all the general managers, the owners. I can't complain. ... A little bit melancholy, but (stuff) happens." Balsley, a San Diego-area product, became pitching coach in May 2003 and worked under Bruce Bochy, Bud Black and Andy Green. The 55-year-old, who has a year left on his contract, said he expects to move into a role as a special assistant working with minor league pitchers.

New manager Jayce Tingler is putting together a new staff, which the newspaper said likely will be finalized next week. The Yankees and Rothschild parted ways on Oct. 28. He had been with the club since the start of the 2011 season.

While dealing with multiple injuries in 2019, New York finished 14th in the majors with a 4.31 team ERA. The Yankees compiled a 2.87 ERA in the postseason, which ended with a six-game loss to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. Before joining the Yankees, Rothschild managed the then-Tampa Bay Devil Rays from 1998-2001 and served on the Chicago Cubs' coaching staff from 2002-10. He has been a player coach or manager with a major league organization for 45 seasons.

According to multiple reports Thursday night, the Yankees will hire Matt Blake, 33, for the role. He has worked with the Cleveland Indians for three years.

