International Development News
Development News Edition

Klopp rules out move for France superstar Mbappe

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 17:55 IST
Klopp rules out move for France superstar Mbappe
Image Credit: IANS

French star Kylian Mbappe is out of Liverpool's price range, the Premier League leaders manager and long-time admirer Jurgen Klopp said. The 20-year-old Paris Saint Germain striker -- who was instrumental in France's lifting of the 2018 World Cup -- has been linked with Real Madrid.

This gathered momentum earlier in the week when Real's coach Zinedine Zidane remarked that Mbappe had always said it was his dream to play for the Spanish side. Klopp, speaking ahead of Sunday's clash with second-placed Manchester City, had been keen to sign Mbappe in 2017 and met with the player and his entourage.

However, he opted to join PSG for �158 million ($202 million). PSG is seeking to extend his present contract and if they were reluctant to allow him to leave are believed to want more than the record fee of �198 million they paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017.

"Buying this caliber of player is difficult," Klopp was cited in Saturday's The Times as saying. "I don't see any club at the moment who can buy Kylian Mbapp� from PSG.

"I don't see any club. That is how it is. And we are involved in these clubs who cannot do it. Easy as that. "OK, from a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign him.

"What a player he is. It is about money of course. No chance. Absolutely, no chance. Sorry for killing that story." - 'Space for improvement' -

============================= Klopp, whose side have a six-point lead over champions City heading into their match at Anfield, said the minimalist level of activity from him in the transfer market in the close season was down to the money being asked for their targets.

The Champions League holders signed teenagers Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg whilst bringing in goalkeeper Adrian on a free transfer. "The players we thought about to make this team better were really expensive and we could not spend the money," said the 52-year-old German.

"That is how it is. "To see a player better than him, or with potential to be better or play exactly the same as him is really difficult.

"That is what it was. That was the situation. "It was not that we were not ready, but we did not want to make five or six changes. Not at all.

"This team is at a wonderful age, there is still space for improvement, completely fine." Klopp, though, said it is easier than when he first arrived in 2015 to attract top-level players to Liverpool.

Last year they secured Brazil goalkeeper Alisson and Dutch center-back Virgil van Dijk for �65 million and �75 million respectively from AS Roma and Southampton. "I don't think we have to compare with Man City," said Klopp.

"I have no idea which kind of player wants to go to Man City, but good players obviously did it in the last couple of years, there is no doubt about that. "There are reasons, good reasons why players want to join us, that is clear.

"I don't think we struggle with convincing players."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-India, Pakistan contacts at 'zero' despite border cooperation

Contacts between India and Pakistan are zero, Pakistans foreign minister said, even as a border crossing opened on Saturday for Indian pilgrims to visit a Sikh temple in one of the most significant acts of cooperation in decades by the old ...

Here's why Khloe Kardashian gave heartfelt shout-out to Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian gave a heartfelt shout-out to her ex and NBA player Tristan Thompson after receiving a beautiful gift from him. The 35-year-old model thanked Tristan on her Instagram Stories where she expressed how proud she is of the jour...

UPDATE 2-Iraqi PM concedes 'mistakes made' as protesters pushed back in Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Saturday that political parties had made mistakes in their running of the country, promising electoral reform and other measures as he sought to bring an end to months of protests.Political forc...

Moment of fulfilment for me, God gave me opportunity to contribute to mass movement, biggest since India's Freedom Movement: Advani PTI KR/JTR RT

Moment of fulfilment for me, God gave me opportunity to contribute to mass movement, biggest since Indias Freedom Movement Advani PTI KRJTR RT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019