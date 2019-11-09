International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian cricketers spend time with Air Force pilots ahead of series decider

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 18:39 IST
Indian cricketers spend time with Air Force pilots ahead of series decider

Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force spent time with the national cricketers ahead of the series decider against Bangladesh here on Sunday. The pilots, clad in their red uniforms, spent about an hour meeting cricketers including Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Manish Pandey.

The aerobatic squad also presented a souvenir to head coach Ravi Shastri. The meeting was organised since the pilots were here for 'Air Fest 2019'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Cop among three booked for looting and assaulting saffron trader

Two brothers, a policeman and a surrendered militant, were among three people booked for allegedly looting and assaulting a saffron trader in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, a senior police official said on Saturday. While prime accuse...

Equitas Small Finance Bank Q2 PAT at Rs 47.6 crore

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd has clocked a marginal decline in its profit after tax at Rs 47.6 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. The city-based bank recorded a profit after tax at Rs 48.7 crore during the corresponding qua...

Ensuring 'justice' to Kashmiris will open new channels of communication between India, Pak: Imran

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up the Kashmir issue at the inauguration ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur corridor on Saturday and said ensuring justice to Kashmiris will open new channels of communication between India and Pakis...

Delhi units of BJP, Congress urge people to maintain peace, harmony after Ayodhya verdict

The Delhi units of BJP and Congress urged people to maintain peace and harmony after the Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari welcomed the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019