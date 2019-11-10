International Development News
Falcons place RB Smith on injured reserve

Smith has been sidelined since sustaining a concussion in the Falcons' 37-10 setback to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 20. Image Credit: Flickr

The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Ito Smith on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. Smith has been sidelined since sustaining a concussion in the Falcons' 37-10 setback to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 20.

The 24-year-old Smith had 22 rushes for 106 yards and a touchdown and 11 receptions for 87 yards this season. Brian Hill will continue to operate as the backup behind Devonta Freeman.

Smith made a larger impact during his rookie season in 2018, recording 90 carries for 315 yards and four touchdowns while reeling in 27 passes for 152 yards. The Falcons signed offensive lineman Sean Harlow to the active roster in a corresponding move.

Harlow, 24, was selected by Atlanta in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has spent his time on the team's practice squad. The move comes one day after the Falcons declared reserve offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer out for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints due to a concussion.

