International Development News
Development News Edition

Reports: Bears to cut RB Davis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 05:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 04:15 IST
Reports: Bears to cut RB Davis
Davis and the Bears agreed to a two-year contract worth $6 million in the offseason. Image Credit: Flickr

The Chicago Bears are cutting running back Mike Davis, multiple media outlets reported on Saturday. Davis and the Bears agreed to a two-year contract worth $6 million in the offseason. The expected move to cut Davis, however, saves Chicago a fourth-round compensatory draft pick.

The 26-year-old has rushed 11 times for 25 yards and added seven receptions for 22 yards this season. He has seen his playing time limited while competing behind rookie David Montgomery and the versatile Tarik Cohen. Davis had his best season as a pro in 2018, rushing 112 times for 514 yards and four touchdowns for the Seattle Seahawks. He also caught 34 passes for 214 yards and a score.

Davis mostly served as the Seahawks' third-down back last season but also made two starts, including rushing 21 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona on Sept. 30, 2018. The 2015 fourth-round pick had only 54 carries with San Francisco in his first two seasons before gaining a total of 1,099 yards from scrimmage in two years in Seattle.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ecuador's Independiente win rain-interrupted Sudamericana final

Unheralded Ecuadorean side Independiente del Valle overcame a rain-sodden pitch to beat Argentinas Colon 3-1 and win the Copa Sudamericana on Saturday in a final interrupted for over half an hour by a tropical downpour. The game kicked off ...

Trump to host NATO chief as alliance faces strains

Washington, Nov 10 AFP US President Donald Trump will host NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in Washington at a time of severe strain within the Atlantic alliance, the White House announced Saturday. The two leaders will discuss NATO allies progr...

US-born IS bride appeals again to come home from Syria

A US-born woman who says she regrets having joined the Islamic State group has appealed again to come home from the refugee camp where she lives with her small son in Syria. The government is refusing to let Hoda Muthana return to the US, ...

Saudi Aramco stock offering to launch November 17

Saudi Aramco announced in a prospectus Saturday that its much-anticipated initial public offering will begin on November 17, with a final share price to be determined on December 5, a day after subscriptions close. After years of delay and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019