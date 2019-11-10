Reports: Bears to cut RB Davis

The Chicago Bears are cutting running back Mike Davis, multiple media outlets reported on Saturday. Davis and the Bears agreed to a two-year contract worth $6 million in the offseason. The expected move to cut Davis, however, saves Chicago a fourth-round compensatory draft pick.

The 26-year-old has rushed 11 times for 25 yards and added seven receptions for 22 yards this season. He has seen his playing time limited while competing behind rookie David Montgomery and the versatile Tarik Cohen. Davis had his best season as a pro in 2018, rushing 112 times for 514 yards and four touchdowns for the Seattle Seahawks. He also caught 34 passes for 214 yards and a score.

Davis mostly served as the Seahawks' third-down back last season but also made two starts, including rushing 21 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona on Sept. 30, 2018. The 2015 fourth-round pick had only 54 carries with San Francisco in his first two seasons before gaining a total of 1,099 yards from scrimmage in two years in Seattle.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)