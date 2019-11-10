Soccer-Traore handed Spain call-up after Rodrigo injury
Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Adama Traore has been handed a late call-up to the Spain squad for the first time ahead of their final Euro 2020 qualifiers against Romania and Malta after Rodrigo Moreno was forced to withdraw due to injury. Rodrigo injured his back during Valencia's 2-0 win over Granada on Saturday and a statement on the Spain team's official website said coach Robert Moreno had turned to the 23-year-old in his place.
Traore came through Barcelona's youth academy but only made one La Liga appearance for the first team, moving to English side Aston Villa in 2015. The forward, who has turned out for Spain's Under-17, Under-19, and Under-21 sides, has scored twice for Wolves this season, both goals coming in a shock 2-0 win at Premier League champions Manchester City in October.
Spain, who clinched their place at Euro 2020 last month, host Malta on Nov. 15 before ending their Group F campaign at home to Romania on Nov. 18.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Malta
- Romania
- Aston Villa
- Manchester City
- Premier League
ALSO READ
World News Roundup: Thousands of Romanians protest against illegal logging; Iran's Khamenei renews ban on talks with U.S.
Romania new PM to name EU commissioner after consulting president
Lost WW2 British submarine found sunk off the coast of Malta
Romania's centrist government wins vote of confidence-MP
UPDATE 2-Romanian government wins confidence vote, key for EU policymaking