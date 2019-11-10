International Development News
Development News Edition

Jets' Bell playing Sunday; Gase reportedly safe for now

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 08:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 08:03 IST
Jets' Bell playing Sunday; Gase reportedly safe for now
Image Credit: Wikimedia

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell left no doubt about his status for Sunday's game against the New York Giants, tweeting Saturday, "by the way... i'm playing tomorrow, see y'all at MetLife." Bell is officially listed as questionable, with head coach Adam Gase telling reporters Friday it "looks good" for the back to play. Bell was dealing with knee and ankle injuries after Sunday's loss in Miami and had an MRI this week that revealed no structural damage.

Bell, 27, has 415 yards and a touchdown on the ground, plus 40 catches for 242 yards and another score in eight games. He's averaging just 3.3 yards per carry in his first year with the Jets after arriving in free agency. Meanwhile, ESPN reported Jets CEO and president Christopher Johnson is expected to remain patient with Gase, despite the team's 1-7 start and calls from fans for the coach's ouster.

On Friday, a plane was seen flying around New York City with a banner reading "FIRE ADAM GASE NOW." Per ESPN, "ownership is not inclined to make any head-coaching moves," in part because of the team's injuries and because Gase has spent just five months working with new general manager Joe Douglas.

Gase is in his first year as the Jets' head coach after going 23-25 across three seasons as the Miami Dolphins' head coach. Douglas was hired in June after previous GM Mike Maccagnan was fired in May, surprisingly after the team had already completed most of its offseason moves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Capitals knock off Knights for 6th straight win

Nicklas Backstrom scored twice, and Evgeny Kuznetsov had a goal and an assist as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 victory Saturday night. Backstrom scored both of his goals in the third period -- the fi...

49ers' Kittle, Gould doubtful; Seahawks' Gordon, Clowney to play

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and kicker Robbie Gould are both doubtful to play in Monday nights showdown against the visiting Seattle Seahawks. Kittle is battling knee and ankle injuries sustained on Oct. 31 at Arizona, while...

Compensation being processed for Indian worker killed in Singapore crane collapse; more aid pours in

A migrant workers organization in Singapore is working with the employers and contractors of the construction site where a worker from India died following a crane accident here on Tuesday to provide an interim support amount to the decease...

Jets' Bell playing Sunday; Gase reportedly safe for now

New York Jets running back LeVeon Bell left no doubt about his status for Sundays game against the New York Giants, tweeting Saturday, by the way... im playing tomorrow, see yall at MetLife. Bell is officially listed as questionable, with h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019