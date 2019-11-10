Koivu sets Wild record in win over Coyotes

Ryan Hartman scored the go-ahead goal early into the third period and the Minnesota Wild skated to a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. Captain Mikko Koivu scored his franchise-best 60th power-play goal and Kevin Fiala and defenseman Matt Dumba also tallied for the Wild, who are just 3-9-0 on the road this season.

Former Coyotes goaltender Devan Dubnyk turned aside 31 shots as Minnesota improved to 8-2-1 record in its last 11 games in the Grand Canyon State. Michael Grabner, Vinnie Hinostroza and defenseman Jakob Chychrun each scored and former Wild goaltender Darcy Kuemper finished with 20 saves for the Coyotes, who have dropped a season-high three games in a row.

Defenseman Jared Spurgeon set up a one-timer for an unmarked Hartman in the slot as Minnesota successfully overcame a two-goal deficit and secured a 4-3 lead at 4:54 into the third period. Hartman's goal was his second of the season. Arizona opened the scoring in an unconventional fashion, as Grabner attempted to transfer the puck from his skate to stick before it slid between the legs of defenseman Brad Hunt into the net. Grabner's goal at 8:50 of the first period was his fifth of the season and extended his point streak to four games.

Chychrun's one-timer from the high slot doubled the advantage just under four minutes later before Koivu halved the deficit at 3:19 of the second period after cleaning up a rebound. The power-play goal moved Koivu past Marian Gaborik into sole possession of first place in franchise history. Hinostroza regained the two-goal advantage for Arizona just over five minutes later, wiring a shot from deep in the left circle that sailed between the legs of Dumba and over the glove of Dubnyk.

Fiala answered nearly five minutes later, and Dumba made Hinostroza pay for failing to convert a partial breakaway by unleashing a blast from the top of the right circle to forge a tie at 3-3 with 50 seconds remaining in the second period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)