International Development News
Development News Edition

Koivu sets Wild record in win over Coyotes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Arizona
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 09:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 09:20 IST
Koivu sets Wild record in win over Coyotes
Image Credit: Twitter (@mnwild)

Ryan Hartman scored the go-ahead goal early into the third period and the Minnesota Wild skated to a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. Captain Mikko Koivu scored his franchise-best 60th power-play goal and Kevin Fiala and defenseman Matt Dumba also tallied for the Wild, who are just 3-9-0 on the road this season.

Former Coyotes goaltender Devan Dubnyk turned aside 31 shots as Minnesota improved to 8-2-1 record in its last 11 games in the Grand Canyon State. Michael Grabner, Vinnie Hinostroza and defenseman Jakob Chychrun each scored and former Wild goaltender Darcy Kuemper finished with 20 saves for the Coyotes, who have dropped a season-high three games in a row.

Defenseman Jared Spurgeon set up a one-timer for an unmarked Hartman in the slot as Minnesota successfully overcame a two-goal deficit and secured a 4-3 lead at 4:54 into the third period. Hartman's goal was his second of the season. Arizona opened the scoring in an unconventional fashion, as Grabner attempted to transfer the puck from his skate to stick before it slid between the legs of defenseman Brad Hunt into the net. Grabner's goal at 8:50 of the first period was his fifth of the season and extended his point streak to four games.

Chychrun's one-timer from the high slot doubled the advantage just under four minutes later before Koivu halved the deficit at 3:19 of the second period after cleaning up a rebound. The power-play goal moved Koivu past Marian Gaborik into sole possession of first place in franchise history. Hinostroza regained the two-goal advantage for Arizona just over five minutes later, wiring a shot from deep in the left circle that sailed between the legs of Dumba and over the glove of Dubnyk.

Fiala answered nearly five minutes later, and Dumba made Hinostroza pay for failing to convert a partial breakaway by unleashing a blast from the top of the right circle to forge a tie at 3-3 with 50 seconds remaining in the second period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha freed from house arrest

Cambodia freed opposition leader Kem Sokha from house arrest on Sunday, more than two years after he was arrested and charged with treason, but he remains banned from politics and from leaving the country, a court said. The easing of restri...

Ivory Coast upset Nigeria in Olympics qualifying tournament

Silas Gnaka converted a penalty as the Ivory Coast surprised Nigeria 1-0 in Cairo in the Group B opener at a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Later, severely depleted South Africa drew 0-0 with Zambia in a lively seco...

Australian boxer Ritchie dies in sparring accident

Australias boxing community was in shock Sunday after middleweight Dwight Ritchie collapsed and died aged just 27, reportedly while sparring. Sydneys Daily Telegraph said he took a body shot on Saturday, walked back to his corner and collap...

Barella winner sends Inter Milan top as Napoli held in Serie A

Nicolo Barella sealed a 2-1 win over Verona to send Inter Milan top of Serie A as Napoli were jeered by their fans after being held to a goalless draw at home by Genoa. Former Cagliari midfielder Barella scored his first goal for Inter with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019