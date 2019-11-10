International Development News
Blues top Flames in OT for 7th straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • St. Louis
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 11:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 11:38 IST
Blues top Flames in OT for 7th straight win
Image Credit: Twitter (@StLouisBlues)

David Perron was the overtime hero once again, as the St. Louis Blues won their seventh straight game with a 3-2 road victory over the Calgary Flames Saturday night. The defending Stanley Cup champions have used overtime to win five times during their seven-game spree, which has vaulted them atop the Western Conference.

Taking advantage of a four-on-three power play in overtime, Perron one-timed a shot from the high slot for his third overtime winner of the win streak. He also won games in overtime on Oct. 27 and Nov. 1. Goalie Jordan Binnington made 27 saves for the Blues, who blew a 2-0 lead in the final 10 minutes of regulation but regrouped to net the win.

Ivan Barbashev opened the scoring 3:17 into the affair, netting his second goal of the season and second in as many games. Barbashev pounced on a loose puck behind the net and immediately converted a wraparound while Flames goalie David Rittich was well out of position. Ryan O'Reilly doubled the Blues' lead with a power-play marker at 13:06 of the second period. While his team worked the puck around the zone, O'Reilly set up in the slot and one-timed a shot for his fifth tally of the campaign. O'Reilly also assisted the game-winner.

In dire need of a spark, the Flames received one when Matthew Tkachuk put the hosts on the board with 9:01 remaining in regulation. Tkachuk headed to the slot for a pass from Andrew Mangiapane and quickly slipped home a shot for his 10th goal of the season and sixth in the last six games. Then Travis Hamonic tied the game with 3:56 left on the clock. During four-on-four play, Hamonic led a rush, chipped the puck deep in the zone, grabbed the puck and roofed a backhander for his first goal of the season and first in 33 games.

Rittich stopped 25 shots for the Flames, who had a modest two-game winning streak snapped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

