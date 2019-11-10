NZvsENG: Scoreboard

Completed scoreboard Sunday in the fifth Twenty20 international between New Zealand and England in Auckland, reduced to 11 overs per side by rain:

New Zealand: M Guptill c Banton b Rashid 50

C Munro c Vince b S Curran 46 C de Grandhomme c Vince b Mahmood 6

T Seifert b T Curran 39 J Neesham not out 1

R Taylor run out (S. Curran/Billings) 3 Extras (LB-1) 1

Total (for 5 wkts, 11 overs) 146 Fall of wickets: 1-83, 2-93, 3-120, 4-143, 5-146

Bowling: S. Curran 2-0-33-1, T. Curran 2-0-30-1, Jordan 2-0-28-0, Rashid 3-0-34-1, Mahmood 2-0-20-1.

England: T Banton lbw Boult 7

J Bairstow c Seifert b Neesham 47 J Vince c Kuggeleijn b Southee 1

E Morgan c Kuggeleijn b Boult 17 S Curran st Seifert b Santner 24

S Billings not out 11 L Gregory c Southee b Santner 6

T Curran c de Grandhomme b Neesham 12 C Jordan not out 12

Extras (LB-2, W-7) 9 Total (for seven wkts, 11 overs) 146

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-9, 3-39, 4-100, 5-101, 6-107, 7-134. Bowling: Boult 3-0-35-2, Southee 2-0-22-1, Santner 2-0-20-2, Kuggeleijn 1-0-20-0, Sodhi 1-0-22-0, Neesham 2-0-25-2.

Super over

England J Bairstow not out 8

E Morgan not out 9 Total (0 wickets) 17

Bowling: Southee 1-0-17-0.

New Zealand T Seifert c Morgan b Jordan 6

M Guptill not out 1 C de Grandhomme not out 0

Extras: (W-1) 1 Total: (for 1 wkt) 8

Fall of wicket: 1-7 Bowling: Jordan 1-0-8-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)