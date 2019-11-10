International Development News
Reports: Lions QB Stafford's status vs. Bears in doubt

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  Updated: 10-11-2019 13:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 13:08 IST
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford could wind up missing Sunday's game at Chicago, according to multiple reports on Saturday. NFL Network reported during the day that there was concern about Stafford's status as he battles hip and back injuries, saying he "could be a real game-time decision."

ESPN reported late Saturday night that Stafford "is being told by some" not to play due to the back injury, but that the quarterback "his hoping to try to play through the pain." The report added that "no decision is likely until pregame warmups." Stafford was limited all week in practice and is officially listed as questionable, but he said Thursday that he's "fine" and would be "good to go" against the Bears.

Stafford has been on the injury report since Week 4 with a hip issue, but he had only been limited in one practice -- back on Sept. 27 -- until this week, when the back injury also popped up. The 31-year-old has started 136 consecutive regular-season games, the second-longest active streak and the sixth-longest of all-time by a quarterback, dating back to Sept. 11, 2011.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2009, Stafford is on pace for a career year in his 11th season with the Lions. He has thrown for 2,499 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games. He leads the league with 312.4 passing yards per game and is comfortably on pace for career highs in yards per attempt (8.6) and passer rating (106.0).

