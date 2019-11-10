International Development News
Meier, Sharks top Predators in 7th round of SO

  Reuters
  • |
  • San Jose
  • |
  Updated: 10-11-2019 13:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 13:21 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Timo Meier scored in the seventh round of a previously scoreless shootout to give the San Jose Sharks a 2-1 victory over the visiting Nashville Predators on Saturday night. After Martin Jones stopped a Rocco Grimaldi try to start the round, Meier looped in from the right side and then roofed a wrist shot over the blocker side of Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros. Meier also had an assist on the Sharks' only goal in regulation, scored by Tomas Hertl.

Jones, playing in his 300th NHL games, had 24 saves for San Jose, which extended its winning streak to three games. The Sharks won for the first time in 10 games this season when trailing after two periods, and the first time in nine when trailing after one. Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville, while Saros finished with 31 saves.

Both teams were coming off sloppy defensive efforts on Thursday night -- Nashville allowed a franchise-record nine goals, including six over a span of eight minutes in a 9-4 loss at Colorado, while San Jose gave up three goals in less than eight minutes late in the third period of a 6-5 victory over Minnesota. They combined for just one goal over the first two periods, and that didn't come until the 14:44 mark of the second period, with a highlight-reel score by Forsberg.

Forsberg carried in the puck on the left side of the blue line and passed the puck to himself through the skates of Erik Karlsson. Forsberg then powered around the Sharks defenseman before flipping a shot short side over Jones' blocker from the bottom of the left circle for his eighth goal of the season. Hertl tied it at the 5:22 mark of the third period with his seventh goal of the year, slapping in a rebound of a Marc-Edouard Vlasic shot that he had deflected into the pads of Saros.

Nashville got a four-on-three power play with 1:31 to go in overtime when Evander Kane was called for hooking but failed to capitalize when Jones stopped all four of its shots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

