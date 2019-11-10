NHL roundup: Blues win 7th straight, again in OT

David Perron was the overtime hero once again, as the St. Louis Blues won their seventh straight game with a 3-2 road victory over the Calgary Flames Saturday night. The defending Stanley Cup champions have used overtime to win five times during their seven-game spree, which has vaulted them atop the Western Conference.

Taking advantage of a four-on-three power play in overtime, Perron one-timed a shot from the high slot for his third overtime winner of the win streak. He also won games in overtime on Oct. 27 and Nov. 1. Goalie Jordan Binnington made 27 saves for the Blues, who blew a 2-0 lead in the final 10 minutes of regulation but regrouped to net the win.

Capitals 5, Golden Knights 2 Nicklas Backstrom scored twice, and Evgeny Kuznetsov had a goal and an assist as Washington defeated visiting Vegas.

Backstrom scored both of his goals in the third period -- the final two goals of the game and last into an empty net. Tom Wilson and Jonas Siegenthaler each also scored as the Capitals won their sixth consecutive game. Jakub Vrana and John Carlson both added two assists, as the Caps are on a 10-0-1 roll. Goalie Braden Holtby earned the win with 30 saves and has gone 7-0-1 in his last eight games.

Lightning 5, Sabres 3 Defenseman Victor Hedman scored the go-ahead goal in his home country, Patrick Maroon tallied twice and Tampa Bay beat Buffalo in the NHL Global Series in Stockholm. The Lightning swept the two-game series in Sweden after recording a 3-2 victory on Friday.

Hedman, who had an assist Friday and was the lone Swede on Tampa Bay's roster, snapped a tie at 1 on the power play early in the second period. Maroon recorded his ninth career multi-goal game, netting his first tally late in the first period on a power play and adding his second just before the second intermission. Yanni Gourde and Mathieu Joseph scored in the third period for the Lightning, who became the fifth team to score five goals in a regular-season game played outside North America.

Penguins 3, Blackhawks 2 (SO) Jake Guentzel and Jared McCann scored in the shootout, as Pittsburgh snapped a 10-game losing streak against Chicago.

Guentzel beat Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford between the pads, and McCann blasted a shot past Crawford's stick. Penguins goalie Matt Murray stopped Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat, while allowing a goal to Patrick Kane. The win was tempered because Penguins captain and leading scorer Sidney Crosby left early in the third period with an unspecified injury. Coach Mike Sullivan called it a "lower-body" injury and said he would have more information on Monday.

Avalanche 4, Blue Jackets 2 Rookie defenseman Cale Makar scored twice, Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist, and Colorado doubled-up on Columbus in Denver.

Pavel Francouz had 39 saves, Samuel Girard also scored and Tyson Jost finished with two assists for the depleted Avalanche, who won their second straight following a five-game losing streak. Colorado forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare left the game late in the second after he was elbowed in the head by Nick Foligno. The Avalanche were already without defenseman Nikita Zadorov, who underwent surgery on Friday for a broken jaw. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer (lower-body injury) missed his second straight game, but he is expected to be with the team for the five-game road trip that starts Tuesday in Winnipeg.

Islanders 2, Panthers 1 Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and defenseman Scott Mayfield scored the go-ahead goal 6:50 into the third period to lead host New York to a win over Florida.

Captain Aleksander Barkov scored Florida's lone goal at the Barclays Center, and he had appeared to tie the score at 2 with 5:25 left in the third period after he batted the puck out of the air and into the net. Upon review, however, that apparent goal was wiped out due to a high-sticking call. New York's Thomas Greiss, who last played on Tuesday, made 37 saves and won his sixth straight start. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves, including two on breakaways in the final three minutes.

Flyers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (SO) Sean Couturier scored the decisive goal in a shootout to give Philadelphia a victory in Toronto, its third straight win.

The shootout was tied 1-1 when Couturier scored the winner to complete the third round. He deked Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen to the right before coming back left and slipping the puck into the open side of the net. The Maple Leafs defeated the Flyers after an 11-round shootout Nov. 2 in Philadelphia. Philippe Myers and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Flyers in regulation time. William Nylander and Travis Dermott scored for Toronto, who trailed 2-0 after one period.

Canadiens 3, Kings 2 Shea Weber scored a pair of power-play goals, and host Montreal hung on after scoring three first-period goals to edge Los Angeles.

Nate Thompson also scored, Jonathan Drouin had two assists, and Carey Price made 31 saves for Montreal, which is 5-1-1 since Oct. 26. Blake Lizotte scored his first NHL goal and also had an assist on Anze Kopitar's goal, while Jonathan Quick made 34 saves for the Kings, who are 1-6-1 since Oct. 24. Weber's first power-play goal gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 10:13 and was the 100th power-play goal of Weber's 15-year NHL career.

Sharks 2, Predators 1 (SO) Timo Meier scored in the seventh round of a previously scoreless shootout to give host San Jose the win over Nashville.

After Martin Jones stopped a Rocco Grimaldi try to start the round, Meier looped in from the right side and then roofed a wrist shot over the blocker side of Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros. Meier also had an assist on the Sharks' only goal in regulation, scored by Tomas Hertl. Jones, playing in his 300th NHL games, had 24 saves for San Jose, which extended its winning streak to three games. The Sharks won for the first time in 10 games this season when trailing after two periods, and the first time in nine when trailing after one. Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville, while Saros finished with 31 saves.

Wild 4, Coyotes 3 Ryan Hartman scored the go-ahead goal early into the third period, and Minnesota skated past Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

Captain Mikko Koivu scored his franchise-best 60th power-play -- one more than Marian Gaborik -- and Kevin Fiala and Matt Dumba also tallied for the Wild. Former Coyotes goaltender Devan Dubnyk turned aside 32 shots as Minnesota improved to 8-2-1 record in its last 11 games in Arizona. Michael Grabner, Vinnie Hinostroza and defenseman Jakob Chychrun each scored, and former Wild goaltender Darcy Kuemper finished with 20 saves for the Coyotes, who have dropped a season-high three games in a row.

Senators 4, Hurricanes 1 Vladislav Namestnikov and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored four seconds apart late in the first period, and Ottawa went on to defeat visiting Carolina.

Filip Chlapik and Brady Tkachuk also scored, and goaltender Anders Nilsson made 38 saves as the Senators won their second straight game. Nilsson improved to 4-3-1 this season. Andrei Svechnikov scored the lone goal for the Hurricanes, who suffered their fourth consecutive defeat and continued to struggle since winning their first five games of the season. Goalie James Reimer stopped 26 of 30 shots and dropped to 2-4-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)