International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Tennis-Fabulous France fell Australia for Fed Cup title

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Perth
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 16:03 IST
UPDATE 3-Tennis-Fabulous France fell Australia for Fed Cup title
Image Credit: Wikimedia

France emerged teary-eyed and triumphant from a weekend of grit and inspiration to claim their first Fed Cup title in 16 years with a 3-2 win on Sunday over hosts Australia.

Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia combined for the decisive point, grinding down Ash Barty and Sam Stosur 6-4 6-3 in the doubles to seal France's third title in the team event and leave a heaving crowd of 13,842 at Perth Arena deflated. Edged out 3-2 on home soil by the Czech Republic in the 2016 decider, Mladenovic and Garcia were resolved to avoid a repeat of that heartbreak, and they played fearlessly on the blue hardcourt.

"It's lots of emotions to share this with Caroline after three years ago (when) we failed on the last step of the tie," Mladenovic said courtside. "Today we just wanted to take this little re-match for ourselves. It's just not describable how we feel."

Mladenovic was key to France's triumph, unbeaten in her three rubbers and having come back from a set down to stun world number one Barty in the reverse singles earlier in the day. Paired with the French number one, Garcia put her 6-0 6-0 humiliation by Barty in the Saturday singles behind her and proved a menace for Australia throughout the doubles decider.

"I'm not sure if I'm completely relaxed because it was a crazy weekend for everyone," she said. "We played a great match and it was very tense.

"Of course it's a lot of stress but I think we managed it very well." She and Mladenovic rallied from an early break down in the first set and saved a slew of breakpoints in the second as the desperate Australians battled to stave off defeat.

Australia saved two championship points at 5-2 in the second set but Mladenovic capped her superb weekend by serving out the match. The pair slumped to the floor in relief before being wrapped in a group hug with their team mates as a rowdy pocket of blue-clad French fans roared their approval from the terraces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Teenager Tomar secures India's record 13th Olympic quota in shooting

Teenager Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar bagged Indias 13th Olympic quota in shooting with a bronze in mens 50m rifle 3 positions at the 14th Asian Championship here on Sunday, giving the country its best-ever quota haul. The 18-year-old Tomar ...

Israel court rejects Russian 'hacker' appeal against US extradition

Israels top court upheld Sunday an extradition order of a Russian alleged hacker to the United States, where he is wanted for fraud. The justice ministry had last month finalized the extradition of Aleksey Burkov, who has been held in Israe...

Guv hails WB govt, central agencies for cyclone preparedness

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday hailed the directional efforts of the state government and other central agencies to minimise the impact of cyclone Bulbul. Dhankhar also lauded the India Meteorological Department IMD for it...

NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with eminent Hindu, Muslim religious leaders and intellectuals after Ayodhya verdict: Officials

NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with eminent Hindu, Muslim religious leaders and intellectuals after Ayodhya verdict Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019