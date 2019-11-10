The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of third T20I between India and Bangladesh in Nagpur.

*Report of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Chennayin FC in Bengaluru.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-SHOOT-3RD LD IND

Tomar, Angad and Mairaj take India's Olympic quota place in shooting to 15 (Eds: Adding quotes and other details)

Doha, Nov 10 (PTI) India bagged an unprecedented 15 Olympic quotas in shooting after Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan's 1-2 finish in skeet and teenager Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar's bronze at the Asian Championship here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM Shafali, Smriti secure India's 84-run win over WI in first T20I

Gros Islet, Nov 10 (PTI) Opening duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana hammered scintillating half-centuries as the Indian women's team notched up a comfortable 84-run win over hosts West Indies in the first T20I here.

SPO-CRI-SHAFALI-RECORD Shafali is youngest Indian to score international fifty, surpasses Tendulkar's 30-year-old record

Gros Islet, Nov 10 (PTI) Fifteen-year-old Shafali Verma became the youngest Indian cricketer to score a half-century in international cricket, her 49-ball 73 in the first T20 International against West Indies surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's 30-year-old record.

SPO-CRI-BCA-AGM BCA AGM: Ombudsman appointed, nod sought for IPL-type tourney

Vadodara, Nov 10 (PTI) The Baroda Cricket Association held its annual general meeting (AGM) on Sunday and appointed an ombudsman.

SPO-TENNIS-ATP-IND Grief-stricken Prajnesh, in-form Nagal to lead home challenge in Pune Challenger

Pune, Nov 10 (PTI) Taking in his stride a massive personal tragedy, a gritty Prajnesh Gunneswaran will lead the home challenge along with in-form Sumit Nagal at KPIT-MSLTA Challenger, where an unprecedented 21 singles players from India will compete from Monday.

SPO-CRI-PCB-PLAYERS Three uncapped Pakistani players walk out of their first class teams to play in T10 league

Karachi, Nov 10 (PTI) Three uncapped Pakistani players have walked out of their first-class teams, insisting they wanted to play for a franchise in the T10 league in Abu Dhabi, giving a new turn to the ongoing tussle between players and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

SPO-DONALDSON-MENTAL(RERUN) Stay away from phone, social media: Donaldson's advice to athletes battling depression (Eds: (Adds byline)) By Amit Kumar Das

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) As someone who has battled suicidal thoughts, veteran basketball player James Donaldson knows a thing or two about depression faced by sports persons across the globe.

SPO-CRI-LD ENG England beats New Zealand in Super Over finale to T20 series

Auckland, Nov 10 (AP) England beat New Zealand in a thrilling Super Over finish to their rain-reduced Twenty20 cricket international Sunday, clinching a 3-2 win in the five-match series.

