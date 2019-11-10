International Development News
Development News Edition

.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 21:06 IST
.

The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of third T20I between India and Bangladesh in Nagpur.

*Report of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Chennayin FC in Bengaluru.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-SHOOT-3RD LD IND

Tomar, Angad and Mairaj take India's Olympic quota place in shooting to 15 (Eds: Adding quotes and other details)

Doha, Nov 10 (PTI) India bagged an unprecedented 15 Olympic quotas in shooting after Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan's 1-2 finish in skeet and teenager Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar's bronze at the Asian Championship here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM Shafali, Smriti secure India's 84-run win over WI in first T20I

Gros Islet, Nov 10 (PTI) Opening duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana hammered scintillating half-centuries as the Indian women's team notched up a comfortable 84-run win over hosts West Indies in the first T20I here.

SPO-CRI-SHAFALI-RECORD Shafali is youngest Indian to score international fifty, surpasses Tendulkar's 30-year-old record

Gros Islet, Nov 10 (PTI) Fifteen-year-old Shafali Verma became the youngest Indian cricketer to score a half-century in international cricket, her 49-ball 73 in the first T20 International against West Indies surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's 30-year-old record.

SPO-CRI-BCA-AGM BCA AGM: Ombudsman appointed, nod sought for IPL-type tourney

Vadodara, Nov 10 (PTI) The Baroda Cricket Association held its annual general meeting (AGM) on Sunday and appointed an ombudsman.

SPO-TENNIS-ATP-IND Grief-stricken Prajnesh, in-form Nagal to lead home challenge in Pune Challenger

Pune, Nov 10 (PTI) Taking in his stride a massive personal tragedy, a gritty Prajnesh Gunneswaran will lead the home challenge along with in-form Sumit Nagal at KPIT-MSLTA Challenger, where an unprecedented 21 singles players from India will compete from Monday.

SPO-CRI-PCB-PLAYERS Three uncapped Pakistani players walk out of their first class teams to play in T10 league

Karachi, Nov 10 (PTI) Three uncapped Pakistani players have walked out of their first-class teams, insisting they wanted to play for a franchise in the T10 league in Abu Dhabi, giving a new turn to the ongoing tussle between players and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

SPO-DONALDSON-MENTAL(RERUN) Stay away from phone, social media: Donaldson's advice to athletes battling depression (Eds: (Adds byline)) By Amit Kumar Das

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) As someone who has battled suicidal thoughts, veteran basketball player James Donaldson knows a thing or two about depression faced by sports persons across the globe.

SPO-CRI-LD ENG England beats New Zealand in Super Over finale to T20 series

Auckland, Nov 10 (AP) England beat New Zealand in a thrilling Super Over finish to their rain-reduced Twenty20 cricket international Sunday, clinching a 3-2 win in the five-match series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Test cricketers begin practice with pink ball in Bengaluru

Indian Test cricketers, including batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara and young gun Mayank Agarwal, have started practising with the pink balls at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here, beginning their preparations for the countrys first ever day-n...

Ligament injury rules Taylor out of T20 series against India Women

West Indies womens team captain Stafanie Taylor has been ruled out of the ongoing five-match Twenty20 series against India after suffering a ligament strain. In Taylors absence, Anisa Mohammed will lead West Indies in the remainder of the s...

NRI authors hail SC's Ayodhya verdict, say it will strengthen India's social fabric

A day after the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, some NRI authors on Sunday lauded the judgment, saying it will strengthen Indias social fabric. The Hindi authors, who had come to attend the T...

Woman attempts suicide after killing husband with lover, child

A day after a woman and her lover attempted suicide at a lodge in Navi Mumbai, which ended in the death of her two-year-old daughter, police have booked the duo for murder, an official said. Liji Kurien 29 and Vahasim Abdul Kadir 35, reside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019