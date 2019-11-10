Scoreboard
Bangladesh Innings: Liton Das c Washington Sundar b Chahar 9
Mohammad Naim b Dube 81 Soumya Sarkar c Dube b Chahar 0
Mohammad Mithun c Rahul b Chahar 27 Mushfiqur Rahim b Dube
Mahmudullah b Chahal 8 Afif Hossain c & b Dube 0
Aminul Islam b Chahar 9 Shafiul Islam c Rahul b Chahar 4
Mustafizur Rahman c Iyer b Chahar 1 Al-Amin Hossain not out 0
Extras: (LB-3, W-2) 5 Total: (all out in 19.2 overs) 144
Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-12, 3-110, 4-110, 5-126, 6-126, 7-130, 8-135, 9-144, 10-144 Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-27-0, Washington Sundar 4-0-34-0, Deepak Chahar 3.2-0-7-6, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-43-1, Shivam Dube 4-0-30-3.
