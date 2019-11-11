Jackets' Foligno faces player safety hearing

Nick Foligno of the Columbus Blue Jackets will have a hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. He elbowed Colorado Avalanche forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in the head during the second period of the game between the two teams on Saturday, won 4-2 by Colorado. Foligno was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct and could receive further discipline.

Foligno, a 32-year-old veteran forward, spoke about the incident after the game. "I actually didn't know I hit him in the head at all. ... There was no intent to hit him like that at all," Foligno said. "I'm trying to line him up at the time and then he kind of turns back and makes that play. It just happened so fast and I felt sick to my stomach when I saw that I hit him in the head. My main concern is that he is OK. I got word from their locker room that he's feeling all right. ... I would never maliciously try to (hurt) somebody."

Bellemare left the game, and his status had not been updated as of Sunday morning.

