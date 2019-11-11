Report: Cowboys QB Prescott headed to franchise tag

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott made no progress on a contract extension during the team's recent bye week, meaning he is likely headed to a franchise tag in the offseason. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, citing a source, said there is "nothing going on" in regard to contract negotiations with the fourth-year quarterback.

Prescott, 26, entered Sunday's game against Minnesota having completed 69.6 percent of his 273 passes for 2,380 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The two-time Pro Bowl player is making $2.12 million this season at the end of his rookie contract. A franchise tag for 2020 would cost the Cowboys more than $33 million, with the salary going past $40 million in 2021 on a potential second franchise tag if no agreement is reached, according to NFL.com.

