International Development News
Development News Edition

Falcons stun Saints to end six-game skid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 03:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 03:01 IST
Falcons stun Saints to end six-game skid
Image Credit: Flickr

Matt Ryan threw two touchdown passes and the visiting Atlanta Falcons ended a six-game losing streak by stopping the New Orleans Saints' six-game winning streak, 26-9 on Sunday afternoon. Ryan, who completed 20 of 35 for 182 yards, threw scoring passes of 8 yards to Austin Hooper and 10 yards to Brian Hill for the game's only touchdowns.

The Falcons (2-7) limited Drew Brees and the Saints offense to three Wil Lutz field goals. Brees, playing in his second game after a five-game absence due to thumb surgery, completed 32 of 45 passes for 287 yards and was sacked six times by a defense that had seven sacks entering the game.

Thirteen of those completions (for 152 yards) went to Michael Thomas, the NFL's leading receiver who also made his 400th career reception. Thomas reached that milestone faster than any other receiver in NFL history, doing so in his 56th career game and surpassing Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s standard of 61 games. Thomas (407) also broke Browns receiver Jarvis Landry's record for catches (400) in the first four seasons of an NFL career.

The Saints (7-2) committed 12 penalties for 90 yards and gave Atlanta six first downs via penalty. Both teams were coming off a bye week. After Lutz's 28-yard field goal cut the Falcons' seven-point halftime lead to 13-9 after three quarters, Ryan and Hill connected for their touchdown seven seconds into the fourth quarter.

Younghoe Koo, making his Falcons debut, added his third and fourth field goals from 48 and 30 yards. It was the 100th regular-season meeting between the two long-time division rivals and Atlanta increased its lead in the series to 52-48.

Koo made a 37-yard field goal and Lutz made a 29-yarder as the first quarter ended with the score tied at 3. Ryan's touchdown pass to Hooper gave the Falcons the lead for good early in the second quarter.

Koo kicked a 36-yard field goal and Lutz kicked a 47-yarder as time expired, leaving Atlanta with a 13-6 halftime lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Djokovic thrashes Berrettini, Thiem stuns Federer

Novak Djokovic ruthlessly took Matteo Berrettini apart at the ATP Finals on Sunday as he began his quest to reclaim the number one ranking by winning his opening group match 6-2 6-1. Roger Federer already faces an uphill task to win the tit...

Venezuela's Maduro condemns 'coup' against Bolivia's Morales

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday condemned a coup against his leftist ally Evo Morales after the Bolivian president said he would resign following calls from his countrys military to step down.Morales allies in Bolivia deserted...

Hillary Clinton says abuse of female politicians on social media is 'viral'

Female politicians are facing a backlash over womens rights which has been fuelled by social media that rewards abusive posts and conspiracy theories, former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Sunday.Women in the public eye...

Jackson stars again to help Ravens rout Bengals

Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and scored on a long run as the Baltimore Ravens ripped the Cincinnati Bengals, 49-13, on Sunday afternoon in Ohio. Cincinnati 0-9, the NFLs lone winless team, didnt appear to have solved anything ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019