International Development News
Development News Edition

Trocheck leads Panthers over Rangers in shootout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 07:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 07:16 IST
Trocheck leads Panthers over Rangers in shootout
Image Credit: Twitter (@FlaPanthers)

Vincent Trocheck scored the game-winning goal in the third round of the shootout as the visiting Florida Panthers overcame three one-goal deficits and recorded a wild 6-5 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers won it when Trocheck made a wide move and then reached the middle of the ice. He waited for New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist to go down and then flipped a wrist shot over him and into the back of the net for his 13th career shootout goal.

Frank Vatrano also scored in the shootout, ripping a forehand shot off Lundqvist's pad in the first round. Rookie Kaapo Kakko scored in the third round of the shootout for the Rangers after Florida backup goalie Sam Montembeault made a diving left pad save on Artemi Panarin in the first round. Tony DeAngelo hit the right post in the second round.

The Rangers took a 5-4 lead on Chris Kreider's deflection during a power play with 85 seconds left in the second period, but Florida tied the game when Brian Boyle deflected Keith Yandle's slap shot over Lundqvist at the 7:01 mark in the third. Ryan Lindgren scored in the first while Filip Chytil, Brady Skjei and Kakko scored in the second for New York before Kreider tallied.

Aleksander Barkov and Dominic Toninato scored 30 seconds apart in the first period for Florida. Evgenii Dadonov and Vatrano tallied in the second period for the Panthers, who scored a power-play goal for the sixth straight game. The teams combined for six goals in the second period.

Montembeault made 29 saves while Lundqvist stopped 30 shots. Lindgren got his first career goal at the 5:06 mark when he retrieved the rebound of Artemi Panarin's shot in the right corner, moved back to the front of the net and flipped Ryan Strome's pass over Montembeault's left shoulder.

The Panthers took a 2-1 lead when Barkov lifted a forehand shot over Lundqvist's left shoulder with 1:47 remaining and Toninato pushed a rebound into the net on the next shift. The Rangers forged a 2-2 tie 88 seconds into the second when Chytil flipped a wrist shot into the net, but Florida took a 3-2 lead when Dadonov one-timed Barkov's pass into the net 4:42 into the period.

The Rangers tied it less than a minute later when Skjei's backhand from the left side deflected off Mike Matheson and into the net. Kakko made it 4-3 two minutes later when his wrist shot hopped over Matheson's stick and into the net, but the Panthers forged a 4-4 tie 59 seconds later on Vatrano's breakaway goal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Cavaliers post wire-to-wire victory over Knicks

Collin Sexton scored a career-high 31 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers posted a wire-to-wire 108-87 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday to win their 11th consecutive game at Madison Square Garden. The Cavaliers led by double digits...

On Singles' Day, green groups warn of China's surge in packaging waste

Accumulated waste from Chinas e-commerce and express delivery sectors stands to more than quadruple by 2025 unless action is taken to rein it in, green groups said on Monday, as an online shopping spree known as Singles Day broke new sales ...

Farabee's goal in shootout lifts Flyers over Bruins

Joel Farabee scored the lone goal of the shootout as the Philadelphia Flyers edged the host Boston Bruins 3-2 Sunday night. Travis Konecny and Philippe Myers tallied in regulation as the Flyers recovered from blowing a two-goal lead in the ...

Cardinal Pell's appeal decision set for Wednesday

Disgraced Catholic Cardinal George Pell will learn Wednesday whether Australias High Court will hear an appeal against his child sex abuse convictions, the last possible avenue to clear his name. Pell, a former Vatican treasurer, is serving...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019