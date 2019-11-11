International Development News
Jackson stars again to help Ravens rout Bengals

Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and scored on a long run as the Baltimore Ravens ripped the Cincinnati Bengals, 49-13, on Sunday afternoon in Ohio. Cincinnati (0-9), the NFL's lone winless team, didn't appear to have solved anything even as it came off an open week on the schedule.

Jackson completed his first 11 passes, two of those touchdowns to Mark Andrews. There was no letdown for the Ravens, who upended previously undefeated New England a week earlier.

Rookie Ryan Finley ended up 16-for-30 for 167 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He replaced Andy Dalton, who was benched after eight games, as the starter. Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon gained 114 yards on 30 carries. Marcus Peters intercepted Finley's second-quarter pass and returned it 89 yards for a touchdown. This came after the Bengals moved 60 yards on 10 plays to move into scoring position. That pick six allowed the Ravens to stretch their lead to 28-3.

With 26 seconds left in the quarter, Finley threw his first career touchdown on a 6-yard pass to Tyler Eifert. That 10-play drive covered 70 yards. Jackson extended the Baltimore advantage to 35-10 with a 47-yard touchdown run before the midway mark of the third quarter. This was set up after a fumble by Bengals running back Gio Bernard.

Another Bengals fumble led directly to a Baltimore touchdown on Tyus Bowser's 33-yard return late in the third quarter. The Ravens scored two first-quarter touchdowns, with Jackson connecting with Andrews for a 2-yard pass for the first points. Running back Mark Ingram ran 1 yard for the next score.

After a 42-yard field goal by Randy Bullock put the Bengals on the board, the Ravens went back to work. Jackson threw 17 yards to Andrews for the next touchdown.

