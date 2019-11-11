International Development News
Leafs F Marner (ankle) out at least four weeks

  • Reuters
  • Toronto
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 08:18 IST
  • Created: 11-11-2019 08:16 IST
Leafs F Marner (ankle) out at least four weeks
Image Credit: Flickr

Toronto forward Mitch Marner had an MRI exam on his right ankle Sunday and is expected to miss at least four weeks, the Maple Leafs announced. Marner was injured during Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, leaving the game in the second period and returning briefly before leaving for good.

The team said he will be reassessed after four weeks by the Maple Leafs' medical staff. The 22-year-old was hurt when he got tangled with Flyers forward Carsen Twarynski during a faceoff. He fell backward with his right leg trapped underneath him, following which he hopped and scooted back to the bench without using his right leg.

Marner returned for a brief shift with the second-unit power play but almost immediately exited back to the Maple Leafs' locker room. He skated briefly during the next TV timeout, spoke with trainers and returned to the locker room for the rest of the game, which the Flyers won 3-2 in a shootout. Marner, 22, has four goals and 14 assists in 18 games this season, his fourth in the NHL. The fourth overall pick in 2015, Marner had 94 points (26 goals) last season and signed a six-year, $65.4 million contract in September.

The Leafs visit the Islanders on Wednesday, return home to face Boston on Nov. 15 and then start a six-game road trip on Nov. 16 at Pittsburgh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

