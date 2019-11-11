International Development News
Development News Edition

McDavid's hat trick powers Oilers past Ducks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 10:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 10:30 IST
McDavid's hat trick powers Oilers past Ducks
Image Credit: pixabay

Connor McDavid delivered his fifth career hat trick and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals as the visiting Edmonton Oilers cruised to a 6-2 victory Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks. Leon Draisaitl had four assists as the Oilers won their third consecutive road game following a four-game road losing streak. Zack Kassian added a goal for Edmonton.

Rickard Rakell and Max Jones scored goals for the Ducks, who lost their third consecutive home game after opening the season 6-1-0 in their own building. The Ducks are 2-2-1 on a season-long seven-game homestand. Nugent-Hopkins scored the first of two Oilers' short-side goals in the first period when he picked up a loose puck behind the Ducks' goal, brought it out front and shot it just inside the right post less than two minutes into the game.

Rakell got the Ducks even at 1-1 when he slid a shot past goalie Mikko Koskinen at 3:24 of the opening period. It was his fifth of the season. McDavid put Edmonton in front for good at 10:40 of the first period when he took a puck at center ice and moved in for a low shot inside the left post that got past the skate of Anaheim goalie John Gibson.

McDavid has a point in eight of his past nine games, while also passing the 400-point mark in his career. Nugent-Hopkins added a second goal on the power play at 7:45 of the second period, while Kassian scored less than three minutes later. It was the third of the season for Nugent-Hopkins, while Kassian scored his fifth as the Oilers took a 4-1 lead into the second intermission.

McDavid scored twice in the third period, including one on a bit of fancy stick work with less than 13 minutes remaining when he lifted a point-blank shot over Gibson's right shoulder. McDavid has 11 goals while also recording the 20th multi-goal game of his career. Draisaitl extended his point streak to nine games. He assisted on all three McDavid goals and Nugent-Hopkins' second score.

The Ducks were without defenseman Hampus Lindholm, who was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Blazers own overtime in beating Hawks

Outscoring the Atlanta Hawks 17-6 in the overtime period, the Portland Trail Blazers broke a four-game losing streak with a 124-113 home victory Sunday night. Kent Bazemore, the former Hawk traded to Portland in the offseason, catalyzed the...

Cong leaders remember Seshan's contribution to electoral reforms

Several top Congress leaders, including party chief Sonia Gandhi, on Monday condoled&#160;the demise of former chief election commissioner T N Seshan, with Rahul Gandhi saying&#160;there was a time when election commissioners were impartial...

Ashok Leyland shares plunge 7 pc in early trade after Q2 results

Shares of Ashok Leyland on Monday plunged over 7 per cent in early trade after the company reported 92.61 per cent decline in net profit for the second quarter ended September 30. The scrip tanked 7 per cent to Rs 71.20 on the BSE.At the N...

Raptors knock off Lakers for 10th straight time

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and the short-handed Toronto Raptors used a second-half surge to defeat the host Los Angeles Lakers 113-104 on Sunday night. Fred VanVleet had 23 points and 10 assists for the Raptors,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019