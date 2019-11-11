International Development News
Development News Edition

Playing for CSK has taught me to counter dew and sweat factor: Chahar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 11:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 11:52 IST
Playing for CSK has taught me to counter dew and sweat factor: Chahar

Countering the dew in the sultry Chennai heat has been a big part of Deepak Chahar's cricket education and he said it showed during his world record figures of 6 for 7 against Bangladesh in the series-deciding third T20 International here. Chahar, who also became the first male cricketer from the country to take a T20 International hat-trick, has been one of the Chennai Super Kings' successful new ball bowlers, used judiciously by franchise captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"Playing in Chennai, I have now realised how to counter dew and sweat. How to keep my hands clean. At times, rub dry soil in your hands and then bowl (so that hands don't get slippery)," the 27-year-old Rajasthan seamer said during an interview on 'Chahal TV' hosted by teammate Yuzvendra Chahal for the BCCI's official website. Asked what was his strategy considering that there was no nip in the air and the ball wasn't swinging a lot.

"Since the side boundaries (at VCA Stadium) were big and that was the plan that we will have to force the batsman to play shots on the sides. I also wanted to vary the pace as the ball was getting wet because of the dew and it was difficult to grip," Chahar explained. For the 27-year-old, never even in his wildest of imaginations, he could have thought about incredible figures of 6 for 7 in 3.2 overs.

"Came to know in the end that I got a hat-trick since I got the first wicket off the last ball of previous over. Even if you sit back at home and dream, you will not think that in four overs, you will get six wickets for 7 runs," said a beaming Chahar. Chahar was happy that skipper Rohit Sharma used him a bit differently in the middle overs instead of exhausting his quota upfront.

"I've just been wanting to work hard. It's all God's help that I'm here. Today the plan was to bowl upfront with the new ball. I was told I'll be bowling the crucial overs. Happy the team management gave me that responsibility." PTI KHS PM PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-China's love of e-commerce powers Alibaba's Singles' Day

Chinas dominant e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding raked in 23 billion worth of sales in the first nine hours of its annual Singles Day shopping extravaganza on Monday, setting records as the event celebrates its 11th year. The 24-hour s...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup Jokic, Nuggets recover to top Wolves in OTNikola Jokic hit a 15-foot jumper with 3.3 seconds left in overtime, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 100-98,...

'Pati Patni Aur Woh': Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya in peppy number 'Dheeme Dheeme'

After treating fans with a rib-tickling trailer, Kartik Aaryan dropped the first song Dheeme Dheeme from his upcoming flick Pati Patni Aur Woh on Monday. Owing to its peppy beats, the track will surely make it to party playlists.The Luka Ch...

U'khand CM receives anonymous call threatening to blow up Har Ki Pairi ghat

Security has been tightened around the famous Har Ki Pairi ghat in Haridwar after an anonymous caller on the mobile phone of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat threatened to blow it up, police said on Monday. Haridwar SSP Sent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019