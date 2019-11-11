International Development News
Development News Edition

Raptors knock off Lakers for 10th straight time

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 12:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 11:56 IST
Raptors knock off Lakers for 10th straight time
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and the short-handed Toronto Raptors used a second-half surge to defeat the host Los Angeles Lakers 113-104 on Sunday night. Fred VanVleet had 23 points and 10 assists for the Raptors, who snapped the Lakers' seven-game winning streak. Toronto prevailed despite playing without guard Kyle Lowry, who sustained a fracture in his left thumb and forward Serge Ibaka, who suffered a severe right ankle sprain in the team's win in New Orleans on Friday night.

Chris Boucher scored 15 points, Norman Powell added 14 and Terence Davis chipped in 13 points for the Raptors, who have won six of their last seven contests. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 27 points to go along with eight rebounds and four blocks. LeBron James recorded his fourth triple-double in five games, finishing with 13 points, 15 assists, and 13 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma had 15 points off the bench for Los Angeles.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Kuzma and two free throws by James pulled the Lakers within 104-100 with 2:26 remaining. But a dunk and a bucket by Siakam, who also had three blocks overall, clinched the win for Raptors, who have beaten the Lakers 10 consecutive times. Toronto outscored Los Angeles 26-18 in the third to knot the score at 78 heading into the fourth quarter. A 13-3 surge boosted the Raptors to a 91-81 lead less than three minutes into the fourth after a bucket by Siakam. The Raptors increased the margin to 104-92 after a 3-pointer by Davis with 3:50 remaining.

But the Lakers made an 8-0 run before Siakam converted a pair of crucial baskets. The Lakers took a 60-52 advantage at the break. Lakers guard Troy Daniels provided a spark off the bench by converting 3 of 4 3-pointers and scoring 11 of his 13 points in the second quarter.

Danny Green failed to score in 27 minutes against the Raptors, whom he helped win an NBA title last season. Toronto outshot Los Angeles 48.3 percent to 43.6 percent. The Lakers won the rebounding battle 51-43, including a 13-7 edge on the offensive end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup Jokic, Nuggets recover to top Wolves in OTNikola Jokic hit a 15-foot jumper with 3.3 seconds left in overtime, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 100-98,...

'Pati Patni Aur Woh': Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya in peppy number 'Dheeme Dheeme'

After treating fans with a rib-tickling trailer, Kartik Aaryan dropped the first song Dheeme Dheeme from his upcoming flick Pati Patni Aur Woh on Monday. Owing to its peppy beats, the track will surely make it to party playlists.The Luka Ch...

U'khand CM receives anonymous call threatening to blow up Har Ki Pairi ghat

Security has been tightened around the famous Har Ki Pairi ghat in Haridwar after an anonymous caller on the mobile phone of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat threatened to blow it up, police said on Monday. Haridwar SSP Sent...

India Cements Q2 profit at Rs 5 cr

India Cements on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.07 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 5.03 crore for July-September period a year ago, India Cements said in a BSE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019