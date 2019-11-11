International Development News
Development News Edition

Upendra Yadav powers UP to win over TN in Mushtaq Ali Trophy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvanan
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 17:16 IST
Upendra Yadav powers UP to win over TN in Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Upendra Yadav powers UP to win over TN in Mushtaq Ali Trophy Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 11 (PTI): Wicketkeeper-batsman Upendra Singh Yadav hammered an unbeaten 41-ball 70 (4 fours, 5 sixes) to power Uttar Pradesh to a five-wicket win over Tamil Nadu in a Group 'B' match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament here on Monday. Earlier, sent into bat Tamil Nadu made 168 for 7 in the quota of 20 overs, thanks to a brisk knock of 61 by skipper Dinesh Karthik and a half-century by the stylish opener M Vijay (51).

In reply, Upendra Yadav kept the team in the hunt with his attacking strokeplay and a 52-run fourth-wicket partnership with Shubham Chaubey (35) was instrumental in UP securing victory with a ball to spare. In the Tamil Nadu innings, the experience of Vijay and Karthik came to the fore as the duo forged a 75-run stand for the second wicket after opener N Jagadeesan (2) fell early.

Vijay started off with a flurry of boundaries before settling down and proving to be a good foil for his captain. Karthik, meanwhile, was in his element, as he smote 5 fours and 4 huge sixes.

However, Tamil Nadu frittered away the platform provided by Karthik and Vijay and save for Vijay Shankar (28, 14 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes), the others could not help the team put up a bigger score. UP got off to a steady start with openers Akshdeep Nath (25, 28 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) and captain Samarth Singh (21, 15 balls, 1 fours, 2 sixes) negotiating probing spells from T Natarajan and G Periyaswamy.

Upendra Yadav, who came in at the fall of Samarth, upped the ante with some aggressive batting and the Tamil Nadu bowlers couldn't find a way to dislodge him. He stayed till the end to see the team home, inflicting Tamil Nadu's first defeat (after two wins).

Meanwhile, Vidarbha beat Manipur by 70 runs for a third straight win. The two-time Ranji Trophy champion leads Group B with 12 points from three games. Brief scores: Vidarbha 150 for 6 in 20 overs (Jitesh Sharma 73 not out, Rushabh Rathod 25) beat Manipur 80 for 9 in 20 overs (Sagatpam Singh 36, Yash Thakur 4/5, DG Nalkande 2/15).

Vidarbha: 4 points, Manipur: 0. Tamil Nadu 168 for 7 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 61, Murali Vijay 51, Vijay Shankar 28, Moshin Khan 2/13, Ankit Rajpoor 2/35, Kuldeep Yadav 2/37) lost to Uttar Pradesh 174 for 5 in 19.5 overs (Upendra Singh Yadav 70 not out, Shubham Sanjay Chaubey 35, Akshdeep Nath 25, G Periyaswamy 2/35).

UP: 4 points, TN: 0. Kerala 191 for 7 in 20 overs (Sachin Baby 58, Rohan Kunnummal 30, M B Mura Singh 2/42, Ajay Sarkar 2/52) beat Tripura 177 for 8 in 20 overs (Milind Kumar 54, Udiyan Bose 27, Mura Singh 27, Jalaj Saxena 4/26). Kerala: 4 points, Tripura: 0..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Admissions 2020-21 Open at India's First Design University

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- Anant National University AnantU, Indias first Design University, located in the heritage city of Ahmedabad, is now accepting applications for the academic year 2020-21. The University offers D...

Toddler crushed to death by tempo in outer Delhi's Narela

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was crushed to death under the wheels of a tempo in outer Delhis Narela on Monday after she crawled under the vehicle and it started moving, police said. The incident was reported to police at around 11 am, th...

Ficci signs Fintech MoU with Singapore; BHIM-UPI QR to go global

Industry body Ficci on Monday signed an agreement with Singapore Fintech Association SFA to boost cooperation for development of financial technology industry in India and the southeast Asian country. Federation of Indian Chambers of Commer...

Social Justice Secretary Nilam Sawhney sent back to Andhra Pradesh

Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary Nilam Sawhney was on Monday sent back to her cadre state Andhra Pradesh, where she is likely to be appointed as the chief secretary, officials said.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019