International Development News
Development News Edition

Celtics down Mavs for eighth consecutive win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 09:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 09:06 IST
Celtics down Mavs for eighth consecutive win
Image Credit: Twitter (@celtics)

Kemba Walker sank eight 3-pointers and scored 24 of his 29 points in the second half to lead the host Boston Celtics past the Dallas Mavericks 116-106 on Monday night. Jaylen Brown had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Marcus Smart scored 17 as the Celtics extended their winning streak to eight. Boston played its first game without forward Gordon Hayward, who will miss six weeks after surgery to repair a fracture in his left hand.

Luka Doncic scored 34 points for the Mavericks, who lost for the first time in five road games this season. Dallas began the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run, grabbing its first lead of the game at 88-86 on a Tim Hardaway Jr. floater with 7:23 to go. Boston responded with an 8-4 stretch, forging ahead for good on a Walker 3-pointer with 5:22 remaining.

After Doncic missed the second of two free throws with a chance to tie, he was assessed a flagrant-1 foul. Boston's Daniel Theis hit 1 of 2 at the line, and a pair of Walker treys helped the Celtics to a 101-94 edge with 4:12 remaining. Walker went to the bench with back spasms with 2:42 left after a hit from Doncic. Walker left for the locker room early as Boston went up by as much as 14 the rest of the way in sealing the victory.

Tied at the half, the Celtics began the third on an 18-5 run to grab their largest lead to that point, 72-59, on a Walker trey at 6:38. Doncic then caught fire, scoring 10 points in a 12-4 Mavericks run as Dallas got within five with 2:46 left. The Mavericks remained down by five, 84-79, entering the fourth.

The Celtics began the night with an 8-0 run, expanded their lead to 15-5 on a Brown 3-pointer and ended the first quarter up 25-21. The Mavericks kept pace in the second, ending the quarter on a 14-4 run to forge a 54-all tie with 2.1 seconds remaining on a Dorian Finney-Smith dunk.

Doncic and Brown each had 12 points at the half.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Make cancer treatment affordable, upgrade infrastructure: Par panel

A parliamentary panel has urged the government to upgrade the infrastructure for cancer treatment and make it affordable by enlarging the network of a leading healthcare institute, as it expressed concern over nearly two-thirds of the patie...

Africa Investment Forum 2019 vows to unlock more investments, huge profitable opportunities

The 2019 Africa Investment Forum opened on Monday, November 11 living up to its promise to move from commitment to action.A USD 500 million equity deal presented by the Africa Infrastructure Investment Fund last year, to speed up investment...

Hurricanes avenge loss to Sens with blowout win

The Carolina Hurricanes responded from one of their most miserable games of the season, throttling the visiting Senators 8-2 on Monday night, avenging a loss at Ottawa two nights earlier. Sebastian Aho scored twice, and Warren Foegele, Mart...

Watson appointed president of Australian Cricketers' Association

Former all-rounder Shane Watson has been appointed as the president of the Australian Cricketers Association ACA, a position, he says, will help him to give back to the game. The appointment was made at the ACAs Annual General Meeting AGM w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019