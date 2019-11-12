Soccer-Coach Neville committed to England women role despite recent slump

England women's boss Phil Neville has taken full responsibility of the team's disappointing run of results but said he would be "ashamed of himself" if he quit the job during a difficult transition period. The Lionesses' 2-1 loss to Germany at Wembley last weekend in front of 77,768 supporters - the highest-ever attendance for a women's match in the country - was their fifth in their last seven matches.

"I've not performed as a manager, the players haven't performed as players and we take full responsibility for that and ultimately the buck stops with me," Neville told Sky Sports ahead of England's friendly against the Czech Republic on Tuesday. "I need to be better as a manager to get more out of these players."

Neville, who took over the England job in Jan. 2018, said he retains the backing of the Football Association after guiding the team to the World Cup semi-finals in France earlier this year. "The support I've had from day one has been unwavering," he said. "We've hit some players really hard over the last 18 months about the improvement that's needed, about the level of performance that's been demanded, and then the manager waves his white flag at the first sign of adversity?

"I think I'd be ashamed of myself, I think my family would be ashamed of me, and I love this job and this set of players."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)