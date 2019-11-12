International Development News
Development News Edition

Nadal loses ATP Finals opener to Zverev as Tsitsipas triumphs

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 09:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 09:20 IST
Nadal loses ATP Finals opener to Zverev as Tsitsipas triumphs
Image Credit: IANS

Rafael Nadal refused to make excuses after being outplayed by defending champion Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals as Stefanos Tsitsipas got his campaign off to a flying start. The Spanish top seed, who has never won the season-ending event, came into the tournament at London's O2 Arena under an injury cloud and was well short of his imperious best as he went down 6-2 6-4 on Monday.

In the earlier round-robin match in Group Andre Agassi, sixth seed Tsitsipas beat Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7/5) 6-4, admitting their spiky relationship had made his job tougher. Nadal is locked in a battle with Novak Djokovic to finish as the year-end number one but was not serving flat out in practice last week due to an abdominal strain that forced him to pull out of the Paris Masters at the semi-final stage.

The 33-year-old led Germany's Zverev 5-0 in head-to-head contests coming into the match but was uncharacteristically sloppy in the first set, conceding two breaks of serve. Buoyed by his dominant start, Zverev, seeded seventh, broke in the first game of the second set to take an iron grip on the match.

Nadal dug deep, urging himself on but his 22-year-old opponent proved too strong. He did not concede a single break point in the entire match. Zverev hit a total of 26 winners -- double his opponent's tally -- and Nadal managed just three forehand winners in the entire match.

"The physical issue was not an excuse at all," said the Spanish 19-time Grand Slam champion, who said he did not feel any pain from his abdominal injury. "The only excuse is I was not good enough tonight."

"What really matters is I need to play much better in two days. That's the only thing," he added. "We knew that it was going to be tough, because the period of time since the injury until today is very short, but we are here trying."

Zverev, one of four players under the age of 24 at the event in London, was delighted to recapture his best form after a mixed season. "This means so much, playing here again after winning my biggest title so far in my career here last year," he said.

"This means everything to me. "Playing here, playing in front of you all, playing in the O2 is something that we don't have during the year, and this is so special."

Nadal faces a tough task now to qualify for the semi-finals from the group phase, with matches still to come against Tsitsipas and Medvedev. The Spaniard has qualified for the year-end championships for 15 years in a row but has only made nine appearances due to injuries.

- Tsitsipas hunger -

Earlier, Tsitsipas made light of a 5-0 losing record against his Russia's Medvedev, edging the first-set tie-break and breaking late in the second set to seal the match. The two players have had a rocky relationship.

Tensions flared between them in Miami last year and Tsitsipas recently labeled Medvedev's way of winning as "boring" after defeat against the Russian in Shanghai. The Greek player said Medvedev had got "into my head" in Miami -- he said the row had centered on demand from the Russian for an apology over a net cord.

"I mean, our chemistry definitely isn't the best that you can find on the Tour," said Tsitsipas, who added that Monday's match had been tougher because he was so desperate to win. Djokovic launched his bid for a sixth ATP Finals title with a comfortable win against Matteo Berrettini on Sunday but Roger Federer slipped to a straight-sets defeat against Dominic Thiem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Africa Investment Forum 2019 vows to unlock more investments, huge profitable opportunities

The 2019 Africa Investment Forum opened on Monday, November 11 living up to its promise to move from commitment to action.A USD 500 million equity deal presented by the Africa Infrastructure Investment Fund last year, to speed up investment...

Hurricanes avenge loss to Sens with blowout win

The Carolina Hurricanes responded from one of their most miserable games of the season, throttling the visiting Senators 8-2 on Monday night, avenging a loss at Ottawa two nights earlier. Sebastian Aho scored twice, and Warren Foegele, Mart...

Watson appointed president of Australian Cricketers' Association

Former all-rounder Shane Watson has been appointed as the president of the Australian Cricketers Association ACA, a position, he says, will help him to give back to the game. The appointment was made at the ACAs Annual General Meeting AGM w...

Stock exchanges shut on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Bombay Stock Exchange BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India NSE Ltd were closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Wholesale commodity markets including metal and bullion were also shut to mark the 550 birth anniversary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019