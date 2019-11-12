International Development News
Hurricanes avenge loss to Sens with blowout win

The Carolina Hurricanes responded from one of their most miserable games of the season, throttling the visiting Senators 8-2 on Monday night, avenging a loss at Ottawa two nights earlier. Sebastian Aho scored twice, and Warren Foegele, Martin Necas, Haydn Fleury, Dougie Hamilton, Ryan Dzingel and Joel Edmundson also scored for the Hurricanes, who led 5-0 late in the second period.

It was a contrast from Ottawa's strong start Saturday night, when it posted a 4-1 home victory against Carolina. The Hurricanes snapped a four-game losing streak. They scored a total of four goals in the final three games of that slump, so the Monday goal-scoring spree was overdue.

Andrei Svechnikov, Brett Pesce and Edmundson all notched two assists for Carolina. Edmundson, a defenseman acquired before the season from Stanley Cup champion St. Louis, assisted on the Hurricanes' first two third-period goals, giving him his first points in the 18th game with his new team before he posted the game's final goal. Foegele, Dzingel and Necas also had assists for two-point nights. Carolina goaltender Petr Mrazek made 27 saves.

Colin White and Brady Tkachuk scored for Ottawa. Ottawa starting goalie Anders Nilsson gave up four goals on 19 shots. Nilsson, who was the NHL's most-recent First Star of the Week, was pulled in the second period. Craig Anderson replaced him, making 20 saves while also allowing four goals.

Carolina posted its highest single-game goals total since an 8-5 victory over the New York Rangers on Oct. 7, 2018. Foegele scored his second goal of the season just 44 seconds into the game when the puck bounced off the skate of Ottawa's Chris Tierney and got past Nilsson.

Necas scored on a power play with 2:05 remaining in the first period. Aho opened the second-period scoring with a short-handed breakaway, and Fleury and Hamilton extended the lead to 5-0.

White put Ottawa on the board when Mrazek mishandled the puck from behind the net and it ended up on White's stick. It was his second goal of the season. Ottawa fell to 1-6-1 in road games. The Senators' two-game winning streak ended.

--Field Level Media

