  • Reuters
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 11:41 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 11:11 IST
FACTBOX-Cricket-India v Bangladesh test series
Factbox on the two-test series between India and Bangladesh which begins at Indore on Thursday: Fixtures

First test - Nov. 14-18 - Indore (starts 0400 GMT) Second test - Nov. 22-26 - Kolkata (starts 0730 GMT)

India Ranking: First

Captain: Virat Kohli Coach: Ravi Shastri

Top ranked batsman: Virat Kohli (second) Top ranked bowler: Ravichandran Ashwin (10th)

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill Recent form:

Won v South Africa by an innings and 202 runs at Ranchi Won v South Africa by an innings and 137 runs at Pune

Won v South Africa by 203 runs at Visakhapatnam Won v West Indies by 257 runs in Jamaica

Won v West Indies by 318 runs in Antigua Bangladesh

Ranking: Ninth Captain: Mominul Haque

Coach: Russell Domingo Top-ranked batsman: Mushfiqur Rahim (36th)

Top-ranked bowler: Mehidy Hasan (25th) Squad: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Saif Hassan, Mominul Haque (captain), Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain

Recent form: Lost v Afghanistan by 224 runs at Chattogram

Lost v New Zealand by an innings and 12 runs at Wellington Lost v New Zealand by an innings and 52 runs at Hamilton

Won v West Indies by an innings and 184 runs at Dhaka Won v West Indies by 64 runs at Chattogram

Head-to-head Matches: 9

India wins: 7 Draws: 2

Last three series India beat Bangladesh in lone test at home in 2017

Bangladesh drew with India in lone test at home in 2015 India beat Bangladesh 2-0 in two-test away series in 2010 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

