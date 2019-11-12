International Development News
3-pointer binge carries Jazz past Warriors

Image Credit: Flickr

Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell combined for six 3-pointers in a five-minute flurry late in the second quarter Monday night, helping the Utah Jazz build a commanding lead en route to a 122-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. Rudy Gobert recorded 25 points and a game-high 14 rebounds, and Mitchell added 23 points and Conley 22 for Utah, which won its third straight.

Coming off 52- and 30-point games on the road, the Warriors' D'Angelo Russell led all scorers with 33 points. Losing at home for the fifth time in six games this season, the Warriors led by as many as five in the first quarter and were within 45-40 just past the midpoint of the second quarter before the Jazz got hot from behind the 3-point line.

Conley and Mitchell bombed in three treys each to account for 18 of the points in a 24-12 run that gave Utah a 17-point advantage in the final minute of the half. The Warriors got no closer than 10 in the second half in their fourth straight loss.

Mitchell, who finished 5-for-9 from 3-point range, also found time for eight rebounds and six assists for the Jazz, who won on the road for just the second time in five attempts. Joe Ingles had seven assists to go with 11 points for Utah. Jeff Green and Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in with 12 points apiece, and Emmanuel Mudiay had 11.

Utah shot 16-for-35 (45.7 percent) on 3-point tries, with Conley hitting five of his eight attempts. Russell went 13-for-25 overall and also dropped in five 3-pointers for the Warriors, who allowed 114 or more points for the 10th time in 11 games.

Jordan Poole and Marquese Chriss finished with 11 points apiece for Golden State while Alec Burks added 10. Playing for the first time after a five-game absence caused by a ligament injury in his left hand, the Warriors' Draymond Green had four points, seven rebounds, and four assists in 22 minutes.

