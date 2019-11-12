International Development News
Development News Edition

Hong Kong Open badminton begins despite city protests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 14:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 14:25 IST
Hong Kong Open badminton begins despite city protests
Image Credit: PxHere

Badminton's Hong Kong Open began Tuesday despite fresh pro-democracy protests across the financial hub with a number of the city's players qualifying for the main draw to delight their home fans. The badminton showpiece is one of the few high-profile sports events to go ahead in the city during five months of increasingly violent demonstrations.

The BWF Super 500 event, featuring many top players from mainland China, had been thrown into doubt by the police shooting of a demonstrator and a man being set on fire by protesters on Monday. But there was a large attendance with occasional shouts in Cantonese of "add oil" -- an oft-used sporting chant to urge on players that have been adopted by the pro-democracy movement.

Cheung Ying Mei was up at dawn to battle traffic and the crippled city transport system to get to the Hong Kong Coliseum venue on time, but it was worth it after her 21-10, 20-22, 21-19 win against Indonesia's Danny Alessandra Mainaky. Cheung will face Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt in the women's singles first round on Wednesday.

Hong Kong mixed doubles pair Ng Tsz Yau and Yeung Ming Nok had a bitter-sweet win over compatriots Yeung Shing Choi and Ka Yan Fan 21-14, 21-13. "They are our team too," Ng said but Yeung declined to give an opinion on the protests, emphasizing that they hadn't affected the tournament.

"Even in the city, with what is happening, they (fans) also come in to cheer," adding the crowd was "supporting all of Hong Kong, everything." Yeung then teamed up with Chang Tak Ching in the men's doubles to beat Taiwan pair Chang Ko-chi and Lu Chia-pin 21-18, 21-17. "We played well," said Chang. "The Hong Kong people cheering helped us.

"The audience is really great. Outside even though people are protesting, we sill focus on the match." The pair face China's Ou Xuanyi and Zhang Nan in the first round.

The top seeds -- including men's world number one Kento Momota of Japan and Chinese rivals Shi Yuqi and Chen Long -- will begin their campaigns on Wednesday. A spokesperson for governing body the Badminton World Federation (BWF) told AFP: "All possible avenues regarding the security and status of the tournament have been looked into.

"The number one priority is and will always be the safety of the athletes, player entourage, officials, spectators, and staff and this has been factored into all decisions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Mauritius rugby takes bold step in sending young squad at Africa Men’s 7s 2019

The proteges of coach Yoan De Coriolis impressed many on-lookers and observers present at Johannesburgs Bosman Stadium despite finishing second last at the tournament. The players showcased a flamboyant style of play in attack with several ...

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Vodafone said its future in India could be in doubt unless the government stopped hitting operators with higher taxes and charges, after a court judgment over license fees resulted in a 1.9 billion euro group loss in its first half. Chief E...

UPDATE 6-Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, another targeted in Damascus

Israel killed a top commander from the Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a rare targeted strike in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, and militants responded by firing rockets at Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv. In the m...

'How immune system gets charged while fighting food poisoning decoded'

Researchers have found how the human body powers its emergency response to infection by the bacterium Salmonella -- one of the most common causes of food poisoning worldwide, an advance that may lead to better drug targets and treatment str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019