Cricket fraternity extends wishes on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary

The cricket fraternity on Tuesday wished their fans and followers on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 15:34 IST
Hundreds of devotees flock to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi early on Tuesday on Guru Purab. Image Credit: ANI

The cricket fraternity on Tuesday wished their fans and followers on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar wished his fans 'a happy Guru Purab'.

"Wishing everyone a happy Guru Purab on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak ji. #GuruNanakJayanti," tweeted Tendulkar. Indian skipper Virat Kohli posted a video, in which he extended his best wishes for Guru Purab.

"A big hello to everyone, happy Guru Purab. May wahe guru bring peace and happiness in your life and bless all of you," said Kohli. "May Guru Nanak Dev Ji bless you with peace and bestow you with eternal joy and happiness. Happy Gurpurab 2019," tweeted Harbhajan.

"May happiness and blessings surround you as we remember the birth anniversary of our beloved Shri Guru Nanak ji Happy #GuruNanakJayanti," Shikhar Dhawan wrote on the micro-blogging website. "Wishing everyone a very happy #GuruNanakJayanti. May his blessings and teachings enlighten us all now and forever. On this auspicious day let us all follow the path of his teaching by being selfless - sharing with others and giving to those who are less fortunate #gurupurab," tweeted former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

