International Development News
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Leclerc to take grid penalty in Brazil

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 18:00 IST
Motor racing-Leclerc to take grid penalty in Brazil
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will take a grid penalty at this weekend's Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix after team boss Mattia Binotto said his car's power unit was damaged and needed replacing. The 22-year-old Monegasque is third in the championship, 14 points ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen with two races remaining.

"Charles will get a new Power Unit (at Interlagos), as he was damaged on Saturday in Austin, which meant he had to use a previously used and less powerful version for the rest of the weekend," Binotto said in a race preview. "Fitting a new power unit means taking a grid penalty in Sao Paulo, but we should be back to our normal performance level and show some fighting spirit to finish the season on a high note."

Mercedes have already won both championships for the sixth year in a row, with Lewis Hamilton sealing his sixth drivers' title at the U.S. Grand Prix in Texas on Nov. 3. Leclerc finished fourth in Austin after the engine failure in qualifying, but still set the fastest lap, with teammate Sebastian Vettel retiring from the race with a broken rear right suspension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Natco Pharma Q2 profit plunges 35 pc to Rs 118 cr

Natco Pharma on Tuesday reported 35 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 117.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Hyderabad-based company had posted a profit of Rs 181.1 crore in the year-ago period, Natco Pharm...

Aquity Solutions set to expand its facilities in South India

Aquity Solutions, formerly known as MModal, the market leader in medical transcription space with a legacy of over 40 years and over 3000 clients, is all set to expand its facilities in South India and especially Hyderabad. The Company has ...

Creating chances not enough, we have to score from them: Chhetri

Talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday asked his team-mates to pull up their socks and produce an improved performance in the teams crunch World Cup qualifying round match against Afghanistan on Thursday. After inspiring performance ag...

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Trump speech

U.S. stock index futures were largely flat on Tuesday, as investors turned their focus to a speech by President Donald Trump for clarity on U.S.-China trade relations.Hopes of a resolution to the 16-month long tariff war and a strong corpor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019