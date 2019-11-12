International Development News
Development News Edition

Sai Praneeth attains career-best ranking, breaks into top 10

Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth on Tuesday attained his career-best ranking by breaking into the top 10 players in the latest BWF Rankings.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 20:49 IST
Sai Praneeth attains career-best ranking, breaks into top 10
Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth. Image Credit: ANI

Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth on Tuesday attained his career-best ranking by breaking into the top 10 players in the latest BWF Rankings. Praneeth, who now holds the 10th position, moved up by one spot and also became India's number one. He overtook Srikanth Kidambi, who slipped three positions and settled on the 13th position.

Sameer Verma also climbed one spot to claim the 16th place while Parupalli Kashyap remained on his 25th position. In men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty improved their career-best ranking by securing the seventh spot on the list.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) congratulated Praneeth, Rankireddy and Shetty for their achievements. "#TOPSAthlete @saiprneeth92 reaches his highest ever world ranking of #10 and also becomes India #1. #TOPSAthlete men's doubles @satwiksairaj-@Shettychirag04 climb to career best ranking of #7 in world. Many congratulations. #KheloIndia@KirenRijiju @DGSAI," SAI tweeted.

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal both remained on their sixth and ninth position respectively in the women's singles ranking. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-In reversal, Mulvaney says he won't sue over impeachment probe subpoena

White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Tuesday said in a court filing that he would not bring a lawsuit challenging a subpoena for his testimony in the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump, adding that at the direction ...

BJP blames Shiv Sena for imposition of President rule in Maha

The BJP on Tuesday blamed stubbornness of its estranged ally and political rival Shiv Sena, without taking its name, for imposition of Presidents Rule in Maharashtra, following a 19-day-long political impasse in the state. Presidents Rule ...

Soccer-Southgate takes responsibility for dropping Sterling

England manager Gareth Southgate said he took ultimate responsibility for the decision to ax Raheem Sterling from the team for Thursdays Euro 2020 qualifier but expressed concern about leaks from inside his camp.Sterling was dropped from th...

U.S. alleges Russian operatives sought to undermine U.S. election agency

U.S. prosecutors have accused Russian operatives of seeking to interfere with a federal agency charged with policing American elections, as part of their case relating to interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential contest, saying the group ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019