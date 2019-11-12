International Development News
Development News Edition

Seahawks WR Lockett hospitalized with leg injury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 21:13 IST
Seahawks WR Lockett hospitalized with leg injury

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was taken to a Bay Area hospital after suffering a potentially serious leg injury in Monday night's overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers. Coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Lockett sustained a leg contusion that swelled, and the team was concerned about the possibility of compartment syndrome. The condition can occur after a trauma, and the swelling can lead to a restriction of blood flow and oxygen levels.

"I can't tell you much more about it right now. He's out of here right now to get looked at," Carroll said. He added: "It'll be OK, but it's a pretty severe situation for right now. ... We're ahead of it, so we should be in good shape."

NBC Sports Northwest reported Lockett spent the night in the hospital. It is unclear when the injury occurred. Lockett received the kickoff in the final seconds of the game and took a knee. He did not play in overtime and was carted off the field during the extra period.

Lockett, 27, was Seattle's third-round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft. He has emerged as the team's No. 1 wide receiver and on the year, has 62 receptions for 793 yards and six touchdowns. In his career, he's played in 73 games (49 starts). He has 256 receptions for 3,574 yards and 25 touchdowns. The Seahawks have a bye this week and will return to play on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

30 houses in Southeastern France destroyed by earthquake

Montelimar France, Nov 12 SputnikANI A 5.4 magnitude earthquake that shook southeastern France earlier this week has destroyed 30 homes in Le Teil commune, French media reported on Tuesday. According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the epicentre ...

Apple to release AR headset by 2022: Report

The next product to come from Apples AR division will be a headset, according to the latest reports.Apple is expected to release the AR headset in 2022 while the AR Glasses would release in 2023, Engadget reported.The purported AR headset i...

Smoking associated with increased number of lung cancer deaths

November has been declared as lung cancer awareness month to educate the people who are at a higher risk of the disease. Though several reasons are associated with lung cancer, the harmful effects of smoking are linked to about 80 per cent ...

UPDATE 5-Hackers hit UK Labour Party with back-to-back cyberattacks

Hackers attacked Britains opposition Labour Party for the second time in two days on Tuesday, sources told Reuters, flooding its web services with malicious traffic in an attempt to force them offline just weeks ahead of a national election...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019