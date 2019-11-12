The following are the top/expected stories at 21:15 hours:

By Kushan Sarkar Indore, Nov 12 (PTI) Skipper Virat Kohli had his first experience of negotiating a pink ball as Indian cricketers took turns to get used to the new colour during the net session ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh, starting Thursday.

Rahane's pink ball lessons: Does more than red ball, need to play late By Kushan Sarkar

Indore, Nov 12 (PTI) The pink ball is going to be a very "different ball game", India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane asserted on Tuesday, saying its extra lateral movement compared to the red cherry will force batsmen to play late and closer to their bodies.

SPO-CRI-IND-BHUVNESHWAR Bhuvneshwar trains with Indian Test squad to test fitness

By Kushan Sarkar Indore, Nov 12 (PTI) Recovering from a hamstring injury and a side strain, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar assessed himself for a comeback when he participated in a "skill session" during Indian team's practice ahead of the series-opener against Bangladesh.

SPO-BAD-GOPI No scope for break due to crammed calender, Olympic qualification pressure: Gopichand

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Chief coach Pullela Gopichand on Tuesday rued that the tournament calender, packed with mandatory events, combined with the pressure of Olympic qualification has not given any respite to the players, who are now dealing with injuries and lack of form.

Srikanth gets 1st round walkover after Momota pull-out, Sourabh in main round Hong Kong, Nov 12 (PTI) Top Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the men's singles second round without playing a shot after his opponent Kento Momota's pull-out while Sourabh Verma entered the main draw of the Hong Kong Open after clinching straight-game wins in his two qualifying clashes here on Tuesday.

Hasina, Mamata likely to watch historic Day/Night Test together in President's Box By Tapan Mohanta

Kolkata, Nov 12 (PTI) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee are likely to watch India's first ever Day/Night Test together after ringing the customary Eden Bell to start the proceedings on November 22.

By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The hearing in the alleged conflict of interest case involving Indian cricketing great Rahul Dravid concluded here on Tuesday with BCCI ethics officer D K Jain saying "his order can be expected soon".

SPO-FOOT-STIMAC-INTERVIEW Astro turf, near sub-zero conditions will make match against Afghanistan tough one: Stimac

By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Bracing up for an unfamiliar astro-turf, sub zero temperatures and a sprightly opponent in Afghanistan, India's football coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday conceded that his team's winless streak in the World Cup qualifiers won't be easy to break in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

One phone, many subscribers: Real Kashmir FC's story during communication lockdown By Abhishek Hore

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Be it at the dead of night or at the crack of dawn, the lone mobile phone that Real Kashmir FC's co-owner had provided his players would keep changing hands during the communication lockdown in the valley.

SPO-CRI-DAYNIGHT-PUJARA Visibility at twilight could be difficult, says Pujara ahead of Day/Night Test challenge

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) Top batsman Cheteshwar Pujara feels "visibility at twilight" could be an issue when India and Bangladesh venture into the unchartered territory called Day/Night Tests later this month in Kolkata.

SPO-MOUNTAINEERING-DEEYA Mountaineer Deeya gearing up for Denali challenge once again

By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Determined to fulfil her dream of scaling seven summits, Indian mountaineer Deeya Bajaj plans to set off for Mount Denali for a second try in May next year.

Sourabh Verma enters main draw of Hong Kong Open badminton Hong Kong, Nov 12 (PTI) Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma entered the men's singles main draw of the Hong Kong Open after clinching straight-game wins in his two qualifying clashes here on Tuesday.

If BCCI changes reformed constitution, it would be ridiculing SC: Lodha panel secretary New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The BCCI's plans to dilute reforms mandated by the Supreme Court amount to "ridiculing" the country's highest judicial authority, asserted Lodha committee secretary Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who had a pivotal role in drafting the revamp.

Watson appointed president of Australian Cricketers' Association Sydney, Nov 12 (PTI) Former all-rounder Shane Watson has been appointed as the president of the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA), a position, he says, will help him "to give back to the game".

